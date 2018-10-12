Diagnostic Catheter Market Global Growth, Trends, And Forecast -2023

Diagnostic Catheter Market Overview:

Global Diagnostic Catheter Market was worth USD 3.48 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.3%, to reach USD 4.95 billion by 2023. Catheters are thin tubes made of medical grade material such as plastic, silicon rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and nylon, which are inserted in the patient’s body for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes.

Catheterization is a primary co-procedure performed with varied other medical procedures such as angioplasty, cardiac electrophysiology, and neurosurgery, wherein catheters are used. The Global Diagnostic Catheter Market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period, owing to the rise in a number of surgeries and high demand for minimally invasive procedures. In addition, increase in geriatric population base and rise in demand for sterile & disposable catheters supplement the market growth. Furthermore, increase in reimbursement levels and advancements in catheter technology are expected to boost the market growth. However, inadequate quality assurance and price competition at domestic levels are expected to hamper this growth.

Diagnostic Catheter Market Competitors:

The prominent players in the diagnostic catheter market are Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), C.R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Edward LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), and Terumo Corporation (Japan).

Diagnostic Catheter Market Segmentation:

Type

Imaging catheters

Non-imaging catheters

Application

Neurology

Urology

Gastroenterology

Cardiology

Others (Bronchoscopy and Gynecology)

End-user

Hospitals

Imaging & Diagnostic Centers

Diagnostic Catheter Market Geography:

On the basis of geography, the Global Diagnostic Catheter Market is analyzed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

North America commanded the largest share of the global market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

