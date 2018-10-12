Carbon Fiber Composite Market Report 2018 – Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation, Hexcel Corporation

Carbon fiber is a polymer made of thin and strong filaments of carbon and is one of the strongest and lightweight materials available in market. They are most widely used fiber in high performance applications such as aerospace, industrial, automotive, oil and gas, and others. Carbon fiber composites pose high stiffness, high chemical resistance, high tensile strength, and tolerant to excessive heat. They are recognized as clean energy technologies as it leads to energy reductions through fuel savings. Manufacturers are now concentrating on developing more advanced production technologies, so as to reduce the manufacturing and assembly costs and to meet the growing demand from several industries.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/carbon-fiber-composite-market-report/request-sample

Technological advancement, development in raw materials and manufacturing technologies, and availability of advanced composite software tools are the factors propelling the growth of the global carbon fiber composite market. Moreover, rising need to produce electricity from renewable sources, and increased demand from aerospace and wind energy sector is also driving the market. However, high demand-supply gap due to inadequate production capacity, and high cost of these material may hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, development of advanced technologies for the product of low cost composites, expansion in emerging markets, and increasing application would create new opportunities in coming years.

The global carbon fiber composite market is segmented as material type, production technology, application, and geography. Material type is bifurcated as pitch-based carbon fiber, polyacrylonitrile carbon fibers, and rayon-based carbon fiber. Production technology is segmented as compression molding process, filament winding process, lay-up process, injection molding process, resin transfer molding process, and pultrusion process. Furthermore, application is categorized into automotive, aerospace & defence, wind energy, marine, rail industry, oil & gas, civil engineering, electronics & electricals, and others.

Based on geography, carbon fiber composite market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and others, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major players operating in this market includes Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Aeron Composite Pvt. Ltd., Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd., Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Hindoostan Composite Solutions, SGL Group, and Teijin Limited, among others.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/carbon-fiber-composite-market-report

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market with respect to major segments such as material type, production technology, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market

Material Type Segments

Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber

Polyacrylonitrile Carbon Fibers

Rayon-Based Carbon Fiber

Application Segments

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Wind Energy

Marine

Rail Industry

Oil & Gas

Civil Engineering

Electronics and Electricals

Other Applications

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/carbon-fiber-composite-market-report/request-customization

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-848-487-8760

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com