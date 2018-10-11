VARUN DATTA: G7 countries eyeing waste to energy for an eco-friendly globe

The waste to energy model is getting a lot of traction with G7 partners, especially for burning plastics to energy. Waste to energy helps use waste by creating energy that is diverted from the landfills. This helps in tackling issues of non-renewable energy consumption as well as wastage of land created by landfills.

The Canadian leadership is driving this shift in thinking, with the Environment Minister Catherine Mckenna pushing for an agreement that aims to reduce human-generated plastic waste, which is more than 6 billion tons as of now, that is plaguing and destroying oceans and marine creatures every year.

The Ocean Plastics Charter proposed by the Canadian leadership in June also calls for the removal of plastics from landfills and this allows for the incineration of waste through the waste-to-energy model.

This charter has been signed by other G7 countries such as France, Germany, United Kingdom and Italy but not signed by Japan and United States (Under Donald Trump’s leadership). The charter aims to recycle and reuse plastics by 100 percent by the year 2030 if no other alternative options are available. It also includes working hand-in-hand with local governments to recycle 55 percent of plastic packaging and “recover” 100 percent of all plastics by 2040. Recovering of plastics has been defined by Canada as all activities at the end of life that recover value from plastic waste which includes generation of energy through incineration and processing it into fuel. It excludes landfills and wasteful incineration of waste.

This is a huge leg up for governments and private companies that are heavily involved and invested in building waste to energy capabilities and an encouragement to fine-tune and improve its mechanisms.

This includes the likes of Varun Datta and 4NEW who are spearheading this technology at a global scale.

Varun Datta, an Indian-expat residing in the UK founded 4NEW, a Waste to Energy Company focused on production of electricity to power the mining of popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, in September 2017. The business model focuses on revenue generation from free energy, produced by processing waste. It will take a lot more visionaries like Varun Datta, to spot opportunities and leverage technologies to fulfill India’s vision of being a leader in renewable energy and collaborating with local municipalities is the way to go. Varun Datta is working hard on creating and spreading a green and renewable currency with intentions of introducing his knowledge and expertise of waste management into India, St Lucia, and Costa Rica by 2019-2020. The model has been successful in the UK and on April 19th, 2018, he was conferred with the Mahatma Gandhi Leadership Award for outstanding services, achievements and contributions in conjunction with the NRI Welfare Society at the British House of Lords during the Global Convention of NRIs at the British Parliament for his innovative breakthrough. Varun Datta has secured the rare distinction of being one of the speakers at the G-20 Y Association Summit. Here he will engage in a meaningful discussion with the audience on the topic of energy markets and how to become the “unprecedented market disrupter” through digital transformation. The theme of the G-20 Y Summit 2018 is Emerging Technology and Digital Transformation: Enable Growth in Present and Future. The summit will take place in Evian in France from 10th to 14th October.