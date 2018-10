Semiconductor Wafer Market with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2022

Market Overview:

The wafer is a narrow part of semiconductor material. This Semiconductor Wafer Market material are available in form of silicon, because silicon is most common element utilize in semiconductor. In our daily life any one can barely see the semiconductor wafer material almost near to invisibility, but they exists in form integrated circuit and many electronic devices.

Today almost all electronic equipment are developed using the semiconductor appliances. Right from your smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearable devices, home appliances and from past few years they are in transportation sector for testing purpose. As result of this it will create more demand for the semiconductor wafer market.

Semiconductor wafer will grow in coming years due to growing demand print electronic media and smart gadgets. Looking at this phenomenal growth, Market Research Future’ recently gave out the market insight till 2022. According to this MRFR analysis the global semiconductor wafer market is expected to reach USD $40 and set to grow at CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Semiconductor wafer level manufacturing equipment is a manufacturing tool which helps in the manufacturing of electrical circuits and their components. These components are widely used in consumer electronic devices and in other products such as IC’s and circuit broads. Global Semiconductor Wafer Level Manufacturing Equipment market has been valued at US high billion in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US $~40 billion by the end of forecast period with CAGR of ~3.8%. As the demand in the IT industry is increasing and the supply chain around the world are getting stronger, the market of semiconductor wafer level manufacturing is expected to grow rapidly.

Key Players for Semiconductor Wafer Market:

The prominent players in the market of Semiconductor Wafer are- Applied Materials (U.S.), ASM International (U.S.), Nikon (Japan), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Screen Semiconductor Solutions (Japan), Hitachi Kokusai (Japan), KLA-Tencor Corporation (Japan), ASML Holding (Netherlands), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Lam Research Corporation (U.S.), among others.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the semiconductor wafer level manufacturing equipment market into process and application. The process includes- BOEL and FEOL whereas the application has been segmented as – Consumer Electronics which includes- Smartphone, Tablet/PC, Television among others, IT, Healthcare, BFSI, Telecom, Automotive among others.

Regional Analysis of Semiconductor Wafer Market:

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of semiconductor wafer level manufacturing equipment with total market share of high.

North America holds high of total market share and has been valued at US high billion in the year 2015 followed by Europe which has been value at US highbillion in the year 2015.

Drivers:

Currently, Internet of Thing (IoT) is trending market, where everything from smartphone to manufacturing machinery are connected to internet. To store all this data in IoT, there will need for huge storage and programmable devices. This need will give rise to semiconductor as the same it will fuel the Semiconductor Wafer Market.

The automotive industry is growing rapidly in past few years. With the innovations like self-driving cars and safe-driving assistances have attracted the major market players. The automakers are looking for this innovation to be real and they required good sensors (IC and ASIC circuit), this an remunerative oppoutnties for vendors of this industry.

The sectors like IT, healthcare, BFSI, and telecom are using this technology and it has proved to be steady option.

Industry – Competitive Outlook

Key players are approaching new techniques so that they can offer this technology in more affordable price with advance functionality. The same would improve market performance. Heavy investments are made by major players in the R&D sector.

Trend:

The ‘Soitec’ CEO Paul Boudre, has declare ‘SOI wafer specialist’ revenue valued around €218.9 million and it has been 25% up for the first nine months during 2017. The new product Digital 300-mm products name as FD-SOI, Imager-SOI and Photonics SOI substrates where successful for them. Further it was said that the semiconductor industry will observe major hike due to boost by multiple applications across various industries, including the need for enhanced mobility, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence or augmented and virtual reality.

