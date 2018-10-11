Kombucha Market Report 2018 – Health-Ade, Millennium Products, KeVita, Reed’s

Kombucha also referred to tea mushroom or manchurian mushroom is a blend of fermented, lightly vivacious sweetened black/green tea drinks. Kombucha is usually intended as functional beverage for their health advantages. It is formed by fermenting tea via an interdependent colony of yeasts and bacteria i.e. SCOBY. Kombucha has been publicized with claims that they can treat wide variety of human diseases, including cancer, AIDS, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. It also provides other unverified helpful effects such as incitement of the immune system, boosting libido, and reverse of gray hair.

The primary factors which drive the global kombucha market are increasing consumer disposable income along with changing lifestyle. Besides, rise in occurrences of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases have also supported the market growth. Though, high distribution & inventory carrying cost is the major hindrance for the growth of the market. Moreover, rising awareness for kombucha as a health drink, and growing investment in R&D to increase product portfolio is expected to bring several growth opportunities for the market in the coming future.

The global kombucha market is mainly classified on the basis of flavor, type, distribution channel, and geography. Flavor segment comprises citrus, apple, flowers, herbs & spices, berries, coconut & mangoes, and other flavors. Type segment includes bacteria, yeast, mold, and other types. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into health stores, supermarkets, and online stores.

Based on geographical analysis, global kombucha market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of the Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players profiled in the market include Health-Ade, Millennium Products, KeVita, Reed’s, Inc., Equinox Kombucha, American Brewing Company, Healthy Brands Collective, Revive Kombucha, Tonica Kombucha, and MOCU Health, among others.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/kombucha-market-report/request-customization

