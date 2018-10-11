Global Contactless Payment Market to reach a market size of $21.1 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Contactless Payment Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Contactless Payment Market is expected to attain a market size of $21.1 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.

The widespread popularity of internet shopping, QR & ID codes and mobile banking services has directly influenced the growth of contactless payment market. E-commerce as an industry has significantly influenced different verticals and directly influenced and augmented the demand for contactless payment. Another contributing factor that has led to the widespread adoption of contactless payment is the need for expedient payment mechanism with an aim of providing better customer services. Despite potentials prevailing, customers are still inclined to cash transactions as cyber threats are widely prevalent. Adding the security threats, resistance to technological upgrade in disbursement mode is also been a major restraining factor. North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are some of the leading markets that would contribute the market expansion for the contactless payment market.

In 2015, Mobile Handsets segment dominated the Global Contactless Payment market by device type. The segment is expected to reach USD 7,397.4 million by 2022. However, Smart Cards would witness highest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.

In 2015, Payment Terminal Solution dominated the Global Contactless Payment market by Solution type. The segment has generated revenue of USD 1,295.8 million in 2015. However, Hosted Point of Sale Solution would witness highest CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Contactless Payment Market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Microsoft Corporation, Wirecard AG (until April 6, 2005: InfoGenie AG), Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Ingenico Group S.A, Gemalto NV, Renesas Electronics Corporation, INSIDE Secure, Verifone Systems, Inc.

Segmentation

Global Contactless Payment Market By Device Type

Mobile Handsets

Point of Sale Terminals

NFC Chips

Smart Cards

Others

Global Contactless Payment Market By Solution Type

Payment Terminal Solution

Contactless Mobile Payment Solution

Device Management Solution

Transaction Management Solution

Data Management Solution

Security and Fraud Management Solution

Hosted Point of Sale Solution

Analytics Solution

Global Contactless Payment Market By Service Type

Professional Services

Consulting Services

Integration and Deployment Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Managed Services

Multi-Channel Payment and Value-Added Services

Global Contactless Payment Market By Vertical

Government

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunication and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Retail

Hospitality

Others

Global Contactless Payment Market By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

INSIDE Secure

Microsoft Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Gemalto NV

Ingenico Group S.A

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Wirecard AG (until April 6, 2005: InfoGenie AG)

Verifone Systems, Inc.

