Deep Packet Inspection Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2025

Market Overview:

Deep packet inspection and processing enables developers to delve deeper into the network packets and understand the network flows better. DPI brings to IT managers the ability to enhance security and prevent malicious access to their data centres. Additionally, it allows cost-effective load balancing, network monitoring or any other appliances based on network flow recognition. Deep Packet Inspection market and has generated USD XX million market value in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD XX million market by 2025 with growing XX% CAGR.

Market Dynamics:

Major factors responsible for fuelling the demand for deep packet inspection and processing techniques are evolution of cyber-attacks, growing demand for network performance management & optimization solutions to efficiently manage present day complex networking environments and growing need to meet compliance requirements.

Additionally, factors such as growth of cloud computing, big data, IoT (Internet of Things) and advances in communication technologies will boost the deep packet inspection and processing market growth during the forecast period. Enterprises are allocating significant share of their budgets for DPI and an appreciable portion of these investments are expected to flow into the deep packet inspection and processing market.

Market Players:

The Deep Packet Inspection market is dominated by a few global players, and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players operating in the Deep Packet Inspection ecosystem are Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM, HPE, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Extreme Networks, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Sandvine Incorporated, CA Technologies, Allot Communications, SolarWinds Inc., Symantec Corporation and other.

Market Segmentation:

Deep Packet Inspection market is segmented based on Application, End-Users, Service, Product and geography. On the basis of application, deep packet inspection and processing market is segmented into intrusion detection system (IDS) and intrusion prevention system (IPS), Network Performance Management and data loss/leak prevention and management.

On the basis of services, deep packet inspection and processing market is segmented into training & consulting, integration and support & maintenance.Deep Packet Inspection market is segmented into North America, Latin America Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Market segmented on the basis of Application:

– Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

– Network Performance Management

– Data loss/leak Prevention and Management

– Intrusion Detection System (IDS)

Market segmented on the basis of End-Users:

– Banking & Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

– Government and Defense

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

– Education

– Other

Market segmented on the basis of Product:

– Standalone DPI

– Integrated DPI

Market segmented on the basis of Service:

– Training

– Consulting

– Support and Maintenance

– Integration

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

