APM Automation Tools Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

This report focuses on the global APM Automation Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the APM Automation Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
APM automation tools provide performance metrics with baselines for applications and monitor these applications to find out any variance from the baseline. The performance metrics are displayed using data visualization which help in easy identification of any application problem.
Primary driver for APM automation tool is the need for operational efficiency of applications to improve end-user experience. Furthermore, rapid increase in mobile app development to fulfil escalating customer requirements will also contribute to the growth of APM automation tools market. APM automation tools help in reducing the downtime related cost and mean-time-to-repair (MTTR). These advantages are expected increase the demand of APM automation tools.
However, high cost of the software hampers the market growth as most of the SMBs are reluctant in implementing expensive software. Technological issues such as lack of integrated monitoring capabilities and lack of visibility also pose as major challenges in the adoption of these tools.
In 2017, the global APM Automation Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
AppDynamics
New Relic
Dynatrace
Microsoft Corporation
CA Technologies
BMC Software
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Dell
AppNeta
Riverbed Technology
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
App Metrics Based APM
Code Based APM
Network Based APM
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Logistics
Retail
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Chemicals
Oil and Mining
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global APM Automation Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the APM Automation Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of APM Automation Tools are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global APM Automation Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 App Metrics Based APM
1.4.3 Code Based APM
1.4.4 Network Based APM
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global APM Automation Tools Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 IT and Telecom
1.5.4 Logistics
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Manufacturing
1.5.8 Chemicals
1.5.9 Oil and Mining
1.5.10 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 APM Automation Tools Market Size
2.2 APM Automation Tools Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 APM Automation Tools Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 APM Automation Tools Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 APM Automation Tools Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global APM Automation Tools Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global APM Automation Tools Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global APM Automation Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 APM Automation T
