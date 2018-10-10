Transplant Diagnostics Market Report 2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio- F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Transplantation is the process of relocating organ in order to treat organ failure such as lungs, heart, pancreas, liver and kidney. Human leukocyte antigens (HLA) are the major histocompatibility complex in the human beings, which is controlled by the genes located on the chromosome six. HLA diagnostic testing is accomplished to determine the tissue compatibility between the donor and recipient in organ and bone marrow transplant.
Major driving factors for this market are raising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing aged population, number of organ transplant procedures, technological advancements and increased R&D activities.However, lack of awareness and organ shortage for transplant procedures are witnessing the growth of the market. Increasing need for organ transplants and growing burden of chronic diseases in emerging nations are creating future opportunities for the transplant diagnostics market.
The transplant diagnostics market is segmented into end user, technology, organ type, application, screening type and geography. On the basis of end user, the transplant diagnostics market is segmented into research laboratories and academic institutions, hospitals and transplant centers and commercial service providers. By organ type, the market is segmented into liver, kidney, heart, pancreas, lung and others. On the basis of technology, transplant diagnostics market is segmented into molecular assay, non-molecular assay and sequencing-based. Furthermore, by screening type the market is segmented into pre-transplant Screening and post-transplant Screening. On the basis of application this market is segmented into research applications and diagnostic applications.
By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, UK, Spain and rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
Major players for Transplant diagnostics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio- F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc., Linkage Biosciences, Immucor Inc., OlerupSspAb, and Rad Laboratories Inc. including others.
