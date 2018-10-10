Polyester Polyol Market 2017-2024 Outlook Research Report By Value Market Research

The Polyester Polyol Market Report offers a complete picture of industry trends and factors along with quantitative data based on historical data and from various sources. Apart from this, the report also provides the market outlook, growth, share, size, opportunity and forecast during 2018-2024. Further, the report focuses on competitive landscape including company profiles of leading key players along with industry demand, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview in the global market of polyester polyol.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the polyester polyol market include BASF SE, Convestro AG, DIC Corporation, Emery Oleochemicals, Grupo Synthesia, Helios Group, Huntsman Corporation, INVISTA, Lanxess AG, Myriant Corporation, Olean, Purinova LLC, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Stepan Company and The Dow Chemical Company. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand for polyurethane foams from end-use industry is driving the polyester polyol market growth. Rising demand of high-quality polyurethane insulation in old and new buildings is further boosting the market growth. High demand of energy saving insulation products is further boosting aromatic polyester polyol demand in the construction industry.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of polyester polyol.

Market Segmentation

The broad polyester polyol market has been sub-grouped into application and type. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Application

• Panel And Board

• Flexible Foam

• Spray Foam

• Coating

• Adhesives And Sealants

• Elastomers

• Others

By Type

• Aliphatic

• Aromatic

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for polyester polyol in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

