Catheter Market Report 2018 – Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson Inc., Boston Scientific, Arrow International Inc

Medical catheters are used in healthcare to deliver medications or to drain bodily fluids. They can be inserted into a body cavity, duct or blood vessel. Catheters play an important role in minimal invasive surgeries and are used in the diagnostic, monitoring or operational purpose during surgery procedures. For instance, cardiac catheterization is an invasive imaging procedure that tests for heart diseases and functions. A contrast dye is injected through the catheter so that x-ray images of valves, coronary arteries and heart chambers can be created. Patient’s preferences have drastically shifted in the past few years, from traditional methods on medical interventions to minimal invasive surgeries.

Increasing prevalence of neurovascular disorders such as duralarteriovenous, aneurysm, arteriovenous and chronic kidney diseases have increased the demand for catheters. However, healthcare associated infections caused by catheters can limit the growth of market. Moreover, high cost of neurological and cardiac procedures and lack of skilled professionals can hinder the growth of the market. New innovations and technological advancements would help to cover come the limitations. Increasing prevalence of diabetes, obesity, urinary diseases and cardiovascular diseases boost the growing demand for catheters globally.

The global catheter market is segmented based on the product type and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into cardiovascular catheters, intravenous catheters, urological catheters and speciality catheters. Based on geography, the cathrter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW) Some of the major companies in global catheter market are Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson Inc., Boston Scientific, Arrow International Inc. and Rochester Medical Co.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of catheter market with respect to major segments such as product type and geography of the market.

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024.

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities.

An exhaustive regional analysis of catheter market.

Profile of key players of the catheter market, which include key financials, product & services and new developments.

Scope of Catheter Market

Product Type Segments

Cardiovascular catheters

Intravenous catheters

Urological catheters

Speciality catheters

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

