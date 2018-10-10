2018 Digital Music Industry Share by Manufacturers, by Regions, by Application

In digital music, the sound is encoded in digital format. The technology used records, stores, and generates music in digital form.

Digital music service allows customers to listen to and download music. High-quality music is made available for purchase, access, and play back by the service provider. In this type of service, the service provider purchases digital rights from music recording companies. The service is provided through a network service, wherein the user pays a subscription fee, pays per download, or accesses the music free of charge from an ad-based streaming model. The user can also download music and playlists directly to a smartphone for offline listening on the go without requiring the use of the internet.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Music.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Digital Music Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Amazon.com

Apple

CBS

Deezer

EMI Music Publishing

Fox Music Publishing

Google

Hungama Digital Media Entertainment

Microsoft

Sony

Spotify

Universal Music Group

Aspiro

Beats Electronics

Blinkbox Music

Gaana.com

Grooveshark

Guvera

Mixcloud

Myspace

Rara

Rhapsody

Saavn

Slacke

Songl

SoundCloud

Thumbplay

TuneIn Radio

Digital Music Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Digital Music Market Segment by Type, covers

Permanent downloads

Music streaming

Digital Music Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Below 18 years

18-40 years

41-60 years

Above 60 years

Table of Contents

1 Digital Music Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Music

1.2 Classification of Digital Music by Types

1.2.1 Global Digital Music Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Digital Music Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Permanent downloads

1.2.4 Music streaming

