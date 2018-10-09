Edge Computing Market 2018 Global Analysis, Industry Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2023

Report Overview:

The MRFR perspective delivers an in-depth analysis of the global market for edge computing, along with the urrent growth trend and revenue forecast for next five years, until 2023. It also discusses the market opportunities that are likely to arise during the assessment period. For revenue estimations all the important parameters, governing the technology trends in edge computing were analyzed. Edge Computing Market and fog computing are the two prominent technologies discussed in the research document.

The scope of discussion also covers on-premises deployments and on-cloud deployments. Based on components, both edge computing hardware and software categories were analyzed for overall market sizing. Major application areas of edge computing identified include IoT, data caching, analytics, and environment monitoring. Revenue analysis based on end users cover surveillance, automotive, gaming and media, healthcare and education.

Major Key Players:

Amazon (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Microsoft Incorporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Alphabet Inc. (U.S.), Aricent (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies (China), Integrated Device Technology (U.S.)

Report Coverage

Historical market trends, market dynamics, forecast, market value by region as well as by segmentation, country-level analysis for each market segment, key player’s market share analysis and market factor analysis which covers supply chain and Porter’s five forces analysis of the market.

Research Methodology:

Market Research Future (MRFR) commissions both qualitative and quantitative evaluation for its reports. This collaborative research method ensures a macro overview of industries and a micro-level examination of cross-category trends. To deliver relevant and up-to-date market foresight, information is probed by undertaking primary and secondary research.

The exclusively surveys and first-hand interviews with industry opinion holders and company executives across the value chain (CEOs, MDs, VPs, business development managers and others) form a part of the primary research. The secondary research process verifies the authenticity of the primary data through valuable inputs from SEC filings, white paper references, paid database, research publications and other credible sources available in public domain. Top-down and bottom-up approaches are utilized to extrapolate research findings that are then verified through a powerful data triangulation technique.

Regional Analysis:

North America leads the global edge computing market and is closely followed by Europe. These regions are technologicaly advanced and have the presence of several leading market players who have contributed significantly to the technial advancements made. The adopting rate of cloud technology and IoT is high in these regions. In North America, the U.S leads market growth and has generated a revenue of USD 528.4 Mn in 2017. In Europe, Germany leads market growth for the region and possesses the largest share.

The Asia-Pacific is set to grow at the fastest rate with the highest CAGR during the assessment period. Increasing real-time applications of edge computing are a major factor respoinsible for driving market growth. China accounts for the largest share of the regional market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Other Description:

• Currency- USD Million

• Base Year- 2017

• Forecast Period- From 2018 to 2023

