Automotive V2X Market Report 2018 – BMW, Audi AG, Ontinental AG (Germany), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Automotive V2X Market is Anticipated to Reach a Value of $98.7 Billion by 2025 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.10 % During the Forecast Period 2018-2025.
Automobile companies are coming up with new features keeping public safety, fuel efficiency and user friendliness in mind. V2x (vehicle to everything) is one such vehicular communication system where vehicles convey and receive the information to their surroundings for efficient operation. The incorporation of V2x technology is making the roads safer and enhancing the driving experience as well.
Factors impacting the market:
The growing use of automobiles across the world and rising automation are supplementing the automotive V2x market. Automatic and semi-automatic vehicles need an effective V2x system for their proper operations. With increase in automobile sales, there is a rising problem of congestion of road traffic, which leads to accidents. V2x system helps prevent accidents by sharing information to the drivers obtained through various sensors installed on roads and in vehicles. Various governments across the world have stringent regulations regarding emission, this has led to rise in demand for electric vehicles, which will eventually propel the automotive V2x market. Moreover, cases of vehicle theft can be prevented if a vehicle is fitted with proper V2x technology.
Key players profiled in the report:
BMW, Audi AG, Ontinental AG (Germany), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S), Intel Corporation, Vodafone Group PLC., Robert Bosch GmbH, PTC Inc., General Motors., Harman International Industries, Inc., Tomtom N.V, Cohda Wireless PTY Ltd., Daimler AG among others.
Key benefits offered from the report include
An in-depth analysis of the Automotive V2X market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets
Analysis of Global Automotive V2X Market with respect to key segments such as type, offering, connectivity, propulsion type and technology
An comprehensive regional analysis of Global Automotive V2X Market has been covered in the report
The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to elaborate the market potential and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2018 and 2025
Profile of the major players in the Global Automotive V2X Market will be provided, which include product & services, key financials, new developments & business strategies
By Communication Type
Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)
Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)
Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)
Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)
Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)
By Offering
Hardware
Software
By Connectivity
Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)
Cellular Connectivity
By Technology
Automated driver assistance
Intelligent traffic systems
Emergency vehicle notification
Passenger information system
Fleet & asset management
Parking management system
Line of sight
Non-line of sight
Backing
Propulsion Type
ICE
EV
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Rest of APAC
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Rest of the World
Middle East
Africa
