Automotive V2X Market Report 2018 – BMW, Audi AG, Ontinental AG (Germany), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Automotive V2X Market is Anticipated to Reach a Value of $98.7 Billion by 2025 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.10 % During the Forecast Period 2018-2025.

Automobile companies are coming up with new features keeping public safety, fuel efficiency and user friendliness in mind. V2x (vehicle to everything) is one such vehicular communication system where vehicles convey and receive the information to their surroundings for efficient operation. The incorporation of V2x technology is making the roads safer and enhancing the driving experience as well.

Factors impacting the market:

The growing use of automobiles across the world and rising automation are supplementing the automotive V2x market. Automatic and semi-automatic vehicles need an effective V2x system for their proper operations. With increase in automobile sales, there is a rising problem of congestion of road traffic, which leads to accidents. V2x system helps prevent accidents by sharing information to the drivers obtained through various sensors installed on roads and in vehicles. Various governments across the world have stringent regulations regarding emission, this has led to rise in demand for electric vehicles, which will eventually propel the automotive V2x market. Moreover, cases of vehicle theft can be prevented if a vehicle is fitted with proper V2x technology.

Key players profiled in the report:

BMW, Audi AG, Ontinental AG (Germany), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S), Intel Corporation, Vodafone Group PLC., Robert Bosch GmbH, PTC Inc., General Motors., Harman International Industries, Inc., Tomtom N.V, Cohda Wireless PTY Ltd., Daimler AG among others.

By Communication Type

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

By Offering

Hardware

Software

By Connectivity

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

Cellular Connectivity

By Technology

Automated driver assistance

Intelligent traffic systems

Emergency vehicle notification

Passenger information system

Fleet & asset management

Parking management system

Line of sight

Non-line of sight

Backing

Propulsion Type

ICE

EV

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Rest of APAC

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Rest of the World

Middle East

Africa

