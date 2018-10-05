Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Share by Manufacturers, by Regions, by Application

Lung cancer or lung carcinoma is a disease characterized by uncontrolled cell growth in the lungs. Common symptoms include cough, chest pain, weight loss, and shortness of breath. Due an increase in the incidence of lung cancer, the global lung cancer therapeutics market is expected to expand at a rapid pace.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Non-small cell lung cancer is the most common type of lung cancer that causes mortality and morbidity in both developed and developing countries. The approval of late-stage pipeline products like onartuzumab and necitumumab is expected to foster growth in this market, resulting in its steady market growth.

The global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

AstraZeneca

Roche

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pfizer

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Segment by Type, covers

Biologics

Small molecules

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Clinic

