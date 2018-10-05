Data Encryption Market Report Analysis with Market Share by Types, Applications and by Regions

Data Encryption Global Market – Overview

The momentous increase in the adoption of cloud technology, mobility and bring your own device technology (BYOD) among the enterprises to reduce IT infrastructure cost and minimize the data loss has increased the adoption of data encryption technology within organizations. The database on cloud which stores documents and allow sharing of content has created the risk of data loss and theft. This led to the adoption of data encryption services in numerous industry verticals. Regulatory and compliance requirements are the major driving factors for the data encryption market. These regulatory requirements which include health insurance portability and accountability (HIPAA) for healthcare, and payment card industry data security standard (PCI DSS) for banking and financial services (BFSI) has made it mandatory for enterprises worldwide to implement data protection techniques.

Date Encryption Market plays an important role in protecting digital information against cybercrime. It can be used to provide high level of security to emails, files stored on hard drives or floppy disk, network communication and other confidential information that requires protection.

Users can utilize full advantage of database encryption and attend high level of assurance to prime management activities, guaranteed access to encrypted data, efficiency and optimal security. However, there are some risk and challenges associated with database encryption that may hamper the market. System administrator and malicious virus can access encrypted data, and result into data loss, unless data is precisely isolated in a protective key management system. Database contains confidential competitive information, customer’s data and intellectual property. Loss or theft of data especially that of customers can result to brand damage, lawsuits and competitive disadvantage.

Key Players:

IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation, (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), HP (U.S.), Intel Security (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Netapp Inc. (U.S.), Gemalto (The Netherlands), Vormetric Inc. (U.S.), and FireEye, Inc. (U.S.),are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Data Encryption Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Industry News

17 Jul 2017 – IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced the launched of IBM Z, the next generation of the world’s most powerful transaction system, capable of running more than 12 billion encrypted transactions per day. The new system introduces a breakthrough encryption engine that, for the first time, makes it possible to pervasively encrypt data associated with any application, cloud service or database all the time.

January 1, 2017 – Symantec Corp., one of the prominent cyber security company, announced that Xolphin, a Dutch market leader in reselling SSL Certificates, has signed on as a Symantec Encryption Everywhere partner in Europe, and is the first company to bring the program to the Benelux region. In March of 2016, Symantec announced its intent to help secure every legitimate website and web application. Symantec’s Encryption program gives web hosting providers a single platform to deliver one of the most comprehensive security portfolios to their customers.

Feb. 14, 2017 – Intel Security outlined a new, unifying approach for the cyber security industry that strives to eliminate fragmentation through updated integrated solutions. The partnership between Intel Security Innovation Alliance and Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA) is going to project product integrations between two new cross-industry.

Data Encryption Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The Market of Data Encryption appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Data Encryption Global Market – Segmentation

The Data Encryption Market can be classified in to 5 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Methods: Comprises Symmetric and Asymmetric

Segmentation by Deployment: Comprises cloud and on premises

Segmentation by Organization Size: Comprises SMEs and Large Organization

Segmentation by End-User: Government, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, IT & Telecom, Aerospace & Defence among others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Data Encryption Global Market – Regional Analysis:

North America is dominating the global data encryption market with the largest market share and therefore accounting for astronomical amounts and is expected to grow over its previous growth records by 2022. Presence of global players in United States and leader in technology gives main advantage to North America. The US market contributes highest market revenue in the North America region. Managed services is majorly adopted by users in North America due to its ability to provide solution against virus, spam, denial of service and cyber-attacks. Europe holds second highest market position. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market for the data encryption market. The rapid adoption of digitalization trends such as BYOD and mobility among organizations has given rise to the large volumes of business data which needs to be stored securely in databases. High presence of manufacturing sector in China and Japan and rich service industry in India as well as growing economy of the Asian countries is giving boost to the market of data encryption in Asia Pacific.

