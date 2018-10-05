Best Modelling Agencies in Toronto: A Way to Promote Your Brand Successfully

Femme Fatale Media is providing a full range of promotional staffing, media, modeling, experiental marketing and event services. As a pioneer in the industry for almost a decade, Femme Fatale Media works as a one stop shop for clients events and media needs.

Award-Winning Nationwide Event Staffing & Experiential Marketing Agency, Femme Fatale Media is specializing in providing staff for events. We feature highly skilled talent, hand selected, and trained by industry leader custom wardrobe styling at every event, and on-site management. Through a hard recruitment process, we ensure that majority of our male and female models are the best fit for the position and our clients’ needs.

Using long time expertise, coupled with an award winning roster, every client receives the same exceptional attention and detail to each and every booking. Established by serial entrepreneur Emily Lyons in 2009, the agency has grown throughout Canada and the USA. We strive to improve your brand through exceptional experiences.

Femme Fatale Media highlight best-in-class event staff and management which incorporate brand ambassadors and promotional models to artists and showgirls. We take into account your company’s remarkable needs and can oblige small private gatherings to huge corporate occasions without compromising its trademark care and attention to detail.

We are an independently-owned company committed to offering industry- best standards in quality and service. Our promotional models stretches nationwide across Canada and the USA including Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. Our Promotional models are knowledgeable, proficient and attractive lovely ladies.

Femme Fatale Media is one of the Best Modelling Agencies in Toronto, having given an all-star, in-class cast of promotional models for big-name brands like Red Bull, Napoleon, and Pandora. Our promotional models have consistently brought in greater returns for brands seeking to capture the imagination of the public. They are here for you and investing in promotional models is exactly that: an investment that turns into profit.

Our experts coordinate event staffing that improves brand image. We will ensure your event staff has the right look and expertise to be able to engage your guests in the right way and drive your overall agenda forward. Our professional event staff are well educated in utilizing a variety of technology to make sure your event gets the Social Media coverage that it deserves.

About the Company:

Canada’s Leading Event Staffing Agency, Femme Fatale Media represents the highest calibre of event personnel at corporate events and promotions for the world’s top brands. Our award-winning company boasts a roster of reliable, skilled, personable and attractive staff dedicated to ensuring your next event is a more memorable one.

Contact details:

Address: Femme Fatale Media

Head Office

183 Wellington St West

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 0A1

Phone no. 647-955-9733

647 456-2644