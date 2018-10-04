Endodontic Instruments Market is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 4% During the Forecast Period of 2018-2025

As per the report Endodontic Instrument Market By Type ( Apex Locators, Endodontic Scalers, Handpieces & Endodontic Lasers), By Application ( Dental Clinics, Dental Hospitals, Laboratories & Dental Academic), Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2025″In 2017, the hand piece segment generated the highest revenue share of the global endodontic instruments market. Among major regions, North America was the highest revenue generating market in 2017.

In the past two decades, endodontic instruments have witnessed a high adoption among the dentists for the patients having serious dental issues. This has emerged out as a result of rapid development of the confidence among the people for endodontic therapies. Moreover, high presence of geriatric population, especially in the regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe is leading the market to grow with a considerable rate.

Owing to its high efficiency, machine assisted obturation systems to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

With the increasing number of patients requiring root canal treatment, a hiking demand for advanced Machine assisted obturation system is witnessed in the current scenario. This is because Machine assisted obturation can make the root canal process more efficient and less time consuming. Proper endodontic obturation is necessary to heal and prevent periapical disease with the most commonly adopted techniques such as lateral condensation and vertical compaction. Advanced features such as variable temperature settings, quick heating element and ergonomically designed handpiece have led these obturation systems to grow with fast pace. However, Handpiece segment held the largest market share of more than 20% in 2017.

Dental clinics exhibited the highest application of endodontic instruments in 2017, owing to increasing number of patients preferring dental clinics for their treatment.

Dental clinics have the widest use of endodontic instruments. This is because a majority of patients which are dealing with dental issues tend to approach dental clinics, which are easily available everywhere, rather than specific dental hospitals and research centers. Moreover, the increasing number of dental clinics and rising number of people opting for root canal procedures are forecast to steer the industry demand for endodontic products in this very segment. The dental clinics segment recorded for the largest share of more than 35% the overall endodontic instruments market in 2017.

Asia- Pacific and Middle-East to experience the fastest growth rate of endodontic instruments market in the near future.

Growing awareness and patient empowerment have led to demand for better healthcare facilities at affordable prices in countries such as China and India. Reduction of customs duty on all medical, surgical and dental equipment, coupled with extensive economic reforms in the last decade have opened huge opportunities for the dental industry to grow in the very region. However, North America is the currently dominating market holding more than ½ of the global market share. This is a result of huge initiatives taken by governments in order to increase dental health awareness such as regular dental checkup camps in schools, offices and other government departments.

Key Findings of Global Endodontic Instruments Market

• On the basis of application, laboratories segment will exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2018-2024.

• Machine assisted obturation to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

• Europe held the second largest market share of more than 20%, in 2017, after North America.

• Middle East and Africa to exhibit the fastest growth rate of 6.0% in the near future.

Product launch has emerged out as the key marketing strategy among the major market players. Some prominent market players are Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, Brasseler USA, Diadent Group International, FKG Dentaire, Ivoclar Vivadent, Mani, Micro-Mega, Septodont Holding, Ultradent Products, VOCO and Coltene Holding.

