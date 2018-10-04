Disinfectors Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Owing to the fact that cleaning and sanitation are vital for safety in the healthcare industries, the global market for disinfectants is driven by increased focus on hygiene and growing concerns over the spread of infectious diseases both at home and in public places. Rising demands in the food, beverage and healthcare industries is driving the global disinfectors market. Disinfectant chemicals are also becoming more common as an ingredient in various conventional and industrial cleaning products.

The rise in number of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries is one of the major trends in the disinfectors market. The large population in developing countries has opened up a large patient pool which eventually gives a rise in disposable income. The favorable economic conditions in most of the developing countries are propelling the infrastructural growth by establishing more medical care facilities and hospitals. Liquid products and aerosol are the most commonly used surface decontaminators, though a significant number of hospitals are employing UV disinfection systems as an surplus measure. Hence, another trend in the disinfectors market is the use of ultraviolet (UV) disinfectors as UV radiation inactivates micro-organisms by destroying the nucleic acids in viruses and bacteria.

Owing to the rise in number of chronic diseases, epidemic diseases such as H1N1 and aging population, North America dominates the disinfectors market followed by Europe.. Some of the major competitors in the global disinfectors market are Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US, LLC, Getinge AB, OLYMPUS CORPORATION and STERIS Corporation. Other prominent competitors in the market include ACTAVIS, American Biotech Labs, LLC, Amrep Inc, CareFusion Corporation, CCP Industries , Bio-Cide International, Inc., BIOTECHMEDICS US., Cantel Medical, Colgate-Palmolive Company., Swisher International, Inc., Diversey Inc.and many more.