Defibrillators Market 2018-2023: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.1%

On the basis of products, the defibrillators market is classified into implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) and external defibrillators. The ICDs product segment is bifurcated into transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (T-ICDs) and subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs).

The T-ICDs segment is further classified into single-chamber ICDs, dual-chamber ICDs, and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds). The external defibrillators segment is further classified into manual external defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and wearable cardioverter defibrillators (WCDs).

The ICDs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2017. Factors such as the development of technologically advanced devices with extended longevity, rapid growth in the number of implant procedures, and increasing adoption of cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds) and S-ICD systems across the globe are contributing to the large share of this segment.

This report focuses on the Defibrillators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Defibrillators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new reportsandmarkets study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: Medtronic ,,St. Jude Medical ,,Boston Scientific ,,Philips ,,Zoll Medical ,,Biotronik ,,Physio-Control ,,Cardiac Science ,,Livanova ,,Nihon Kohden ,,Schiller ,,Mindray Medical ,,Mediana ,,Metrax ,,Metsis Medikal

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

External Defibrillators

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals, Clinics, and Cardiac Centers

Pre-Hospital Care Settings

Public Access Markets

Home Care Settings

Alternate Care Facilities

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Defibrillators market.

Chapter 1, to describe Defibrillators Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Defibrillators, with sales, revenue, and price of Defibrillators, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Defibrillators, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Defibrillators market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Defibrillators sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

