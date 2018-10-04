Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Accessories Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Accessories Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Accessories Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Accessories.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Accessories Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Accessories Market are Spacelabs Healthcare, American Diagnostic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., A&D Medical, Welch Allyn, Inc., SPENGLER and Schiller AG. According to report the global blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The blood pressure monitoring device is a device that is used for measuring the blood pressure and recording the information continuously. These blood pressure monitoring devices are planned for personal use that helps to track the health status of a patient. High blood pressure causes several diseases such as heart attack, renal failure and stroke hence, blood pressure monitoring is essential for determining the severity of a patient condition. Blood pressure monitoring is like a snapshot that measures blood pressure at that moment. Blood pressure is inclined by arterial stiffness, total peripheral resistance, cardiac output, and differs depending on situation, activity, emotional state, and relative health/disease states. Different types of blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories available in the market are automatic blood pressure monitors, ambulatory blood pressure monitors, sphygmomanometers, blood pressure instrument accessories and blood pressure transducers.

Factors such as an increase in aged population inclined to high blood pressure are anticipated to drive the demand for blood pressure monitoring devices. Further, increase occurrences of hypertension, increasing awareness among individuals regarding the effect of high/ low blood pressure on health are also boosting the growth of blood pressure monitoring device and accessories market. Growing consciousness levels and demand for personalized and portable devices for blood pressure monitoring is also responsible for the growth of this market. Additionally, growing incidence of hypertension has directed to increasing demand for rapid, accurate and cost-effective diagnostic solutions and for this, blood pressure monitors are one of the dynamic sign monitors of life. Cost effective and accurate features of this devices will further create an oppornuties in upcoming years resulting in the growth of the market.

In terms of geographic, North America has dominated the market growth followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific region. The growth in North America is due to increase in the incidence of hypertension and growing preference of patients for digitally and technologically advanced blood pressure monitoring devices are boosting the growth of blood pressure monitoring device and accessories market. Europe region is driven by factors such as strong public health policies and extensively available diagnosis and treatment option in the developed nations. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is due to the presence of noticeable market players in the countries of India, China, and Japan who have well-established distribution channels and apart from that, the shifting trend towards defensive healthcare is also fuelling the growth of blood pressure monitoring device and accessories market.

Segment Covered

The report on global blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories market covers segments such as, device and end-user. On the basis of device the global blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories market is categorized into blood pressure transducers, sphygmomanometers, ambulatory blood pressure monitors, blood pressure instrument accessories and blood pressure instrument accessories. On the basis of end-user the global blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories market is categorized into clinics, hospitals, home care settings and ambulatory surgical centers.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories market such as, GE Healthcare, SunTech Medical, Inc., Withings SA, Spacelabs Healthcare, American Diagnostic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., A&D Medical, Welch Allyn, Inc., SPENGLER and Schiller AG.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

