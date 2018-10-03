Knight Frank India and Delos collaborate to advance health and well-being into the built environment

Pune, October 3, 2018 – Knight Frank India, the independent property consultancy today announced that it entered into an MOU with Delos™, a wellness real estate and technology firm. The collaboration will leverage Knight Frank India’s property consultancy expertise and Delos’ innovative wellness technologies and programming to advance healthy buildings throughout India.

Speaking on the alliance, Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said “Economic growth historically has been at the cost of health and happiness of its working population. Our alliance with Delos™ has come at an opportune time when India is taking centre stage in global economics. This initiative of Wellness Real Estate™ will ensure that ‘people’ who are the essence of our progress experience an enabling environment keeping their physical and mental wellbeing in focus. As the pioneer of Wellness Real Estate™, Delos is transforming living and working environments by placing health and wellness at the centre of design and construction decisions. With this alliance, Knight Frank India joins the global movement to reintroduce the element of people into property that is too easily overlooked.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Knight Frank India to introduce a new era of wellness technology into the places we live and work. Through this collaboration, Knight Frank India will become a leader in promoting healthy buildings and shaping real estate strategies of tomorrow,” said Delos CEO and Founder Paul Scialla. “Building upon their extraordinary work connecting people and property, we look forward to working with Knight Frank India to accelerate the integration of health and wellness into the built environment.”

As part of this new relationship, Knight Frank India will support the continued global reach of Delos technology and product offerings, including the DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence platform, a groundbreaking offering that utilizes Delos’ proprietary cloud-based algorithms and sensor technologies to help enhance health outcomes in the home and mitigate harmful indoor environmental concerns. Launched this past month, DARWIN interacts with an ecosystem of Delos approved products and solutions to bring wellness intelligence into the connected home environment to create spaces that help reduce stress, improve sleep quality, increase performance and enhance overall well-being.

Knight Frank India also will collaborate with Delos on innovative research initiatives to advance a growing body of evidence around the importance of healthy buildings and foster greater awareness of the impact of the built environment on local and global health concerns.

Additionally, Knight Frank India will promote the WELL Building Standard for commercial properties. WELL is a performance-based system for measuring, certifying and monitoring features that impact human health and well-being in the built environment. Administered by the International WELL Building Institute™ (IWBI), WELL is third-party certified by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI). Currently there are 1,015 projects pursuing WELL Certification. Currently there are 1,015 projects pursuing WELL Certification in 37 countries and comprising 191 million square feet, including 3.5 million square feet in India.