In-Car Wireless Charging Market 2018 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2025

In-car wireless charging is touted as a fast-emerging technology for modern cars. The demand for and popularity of in-car wireless charging is likely to swell further in the years to come. Advances in the wireless technology have reflected favorably on the market, increased efficiency of such wireless charging devices has boosted their adoption in both premium and mid-range vehicles. Emerging markets such as China, Mexico and India present significant growth opportunities for market players considering the rising sales of passenger cars in these countries. Nonetheless, the technology is on its way to becoming a must-have in-car item from a high-end luxury feature.

In 2017, the Global In-Car Wireless Charging Market size was 1700 million US$ and is forecast to 22400 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 38.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the In-Car Wireless Charging market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of In-Car Wireless Charging in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of In-Car Wireless Charging in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global In-Car Wireless Charging market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of In-Car Wireless Charging include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the In-Car Wireless Charging include

Hella

Samsung Electronics

Zens

Infineon

Powermat Technologies

Qualcomm Technologies

Apple

Mojo Mobility

Power square

Aircharge

Market Size Split by Type

Inductive Power Transfer

Conductive Charging

Magnetic Resonance Charging

Market Size Split by Application

Fuel-based

Electric vehicle

Hybrid vehicles

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global In-Car Wireless Charging market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of In-Car Wireless Charging market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global In-Car Wireless Charging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the In-Car Wireless Charging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of In-Car Wireless Charging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of In-Car Wireless Charging are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of In-Car Wireless Charging market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Points From TOC:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type

Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Six: North America

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Asia Pacific

Chapter Nine: Central & South America

Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa

Chapter Eleven: Company Profiles

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

