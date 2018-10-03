Global Stereo Microscope Market 2018-2025 Competition by Key Players, Regional Analysis and Forecast Report

03rd October 2018 – Global Stereo Microscope Market is segmented on the basis of type, groups, application, and region. Stereo microscopes, commonly known as “Stereomicroscopes” or “Dissection microscopes”, these are instruments with lower power allowing a larger stage for a viewing that is closer of the world that is not microscopic. This microscope has a low magnification power and uses two separate eyepieces with two objectives, which creates the visual effect of depth perception. The main use of a dissecting microscope is for viewing relatively large and solid surfaces or specimens.

All stereo microscopes are binocular (having two eyepieces) which allow for steroscopic vision. Stereoscopic vision gives the perception of depth and 3-dimensional data. The stereo microscope is used for low magnification inspection from 10x – 300x.Stereo microscopes are used in many high power or low power microscopy applications, including PCB inspection, biological analysis, or quality control. Stereo Microscopes are optical microscopes that use incident light illumination for inspection.

Based on type, the stereo microscope market is classified into Stereo Fixed Microscope, Stereo Turret Microscope, and Stereo Zoom Microscope. The Stereo Fixed Microscope possesses highly fixed magnification using two objective lenses, which refers to the optical element gathering and focusing the light rays on the image. The magnification has a fixed degree and is limited to the capability of the lens. Changing to a stronger eyepiece increases the magnification.

Stereo Turret Microscope indicates that an additional objective lens can be rotated into viewing position. This easily allows the viewer to change magnifications by simply rotating the turret mounting. Stereo Zoom Microscope can zoom in or out to increase or decrease the desired magnification. The stereo zoom microscope comes with a choice of stands, a simple stand and a boom stand. On the basis of groups, the global market is classified into Greenough Design, and Common Main Objective (CMO) design.

The Greenough stereo microscope is the older of the two and is a wonderful tool used in production processes for soldering on a miniature scale and dissecting specimens in biology. It is easy to maintain and simple to use. The system uses two identical separate optical systems which are attached to the same stand at an angle. Two porro prisms in the beam paths allow for the image to be upright and correctly oriented.

