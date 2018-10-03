Activities For Kids In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: Engaging kids in a variety of activities other than their academic work in school has shown to have a profound effect on their overall personalities. The activities help kids to explore their potential, learn and grow into responsible and confident adults. Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas organizes numerous activities for students between 6 to 18 years of age.

It was founded in 1964 and has since then expanded from a single site to over 8 communities and 25 sites across Central Texas. Its mission has always been to help children do what they love the most, excel at it and give what they’ve gained back to the community in one way or another. It strives to bring out the best in each child in terms of productivity, responsibility and in being empathetic and caring towards others.

Activities At The Club

• Education And Career Activities: These activities are meant to improve the academic and practical skills of children. They include Project learn, Goals for Graduation, Power Hour, Career Launch, Junior Staff Career Development, Skill Tech, Skill Tech II, Money Matters etc.

• Character And Leadership Activities: These activities are organized for kids till the age of 18 years they comprise of Youth of The year, Torch Clubs, Keystone Clubs, Goals for Growth etc.

• Health And Wellness Activities: These activities help kids to become physically, emotionally, socially fit and ready for life. They include Cavity-Free Zone, SMART Moves (Skills Mastery and Resistance Training), SMART Girls, SMART leaders, Passport to Manhood, Triple Play’s Healthy Habits etc.

• Arts Activities: Art programs are used to help kids discover and develop their hidden talent in addition to boosting their imagination and creativity. The activities under this program are National Fine Arts Exhibit Program, ImageMakers, National Photography Contest, Digital Arts Suite and Festivals, Summer Music Camp for Teens, Drama matters etc.

• Sports And Recreation Activities: These are meant to boost physical fitness levels, reduce stress levels and teach kids how to use their leisure time to improve the environment and develop inter-personal skills.

For more information, you can call at (254) 699-5808 or visit 304 W Ave B Killeen, TX-76541. You can also log on to https://www.bgctx.org/