Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market to Receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2023

Detailed analysis of the “Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market” helps to understand the various types of Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems products that are currently in use, along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

In this report, ARcognizance covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems market for 2018-2023.

Request for sample PDF Here: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/116132

Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation System is a term used to describe the provision of rehabilitation across the spectrum of acute, sub-acute and community settings at a distance, using telecommunications technology as the service delivery medium. Telerehabilitation relates to the services delivered by a number of health disciplines including physiotherapy. Telerehabilitation utilises a broad range of technologies to facilitate physiotherapy treatment.

Image based technologies can be successfully used for the remote diagnosis and management of clients. Sensor based telerehabilitation utilises sensor technologies such as tilt switches, accelerometers and gyroscopes to sample and quantify movement through three-dimensional space.

Virtual reality based telerehabilitation systems make use of configurable computer-generated threedimensional virtual environments to elicit specific movement and motor responses by the client.

The virtual environment can be displayed to the client via computer screen. Fully immersive environments are possible with the use of head-mounted visual displays and haptic feedback devices. Physiotherapists are able to manipulate these environments to incorporate key rehabilitation concepts such as task repetition, feedback and motivation which have been demonstrated to result in the learning of new motor skills which translate to the real world.

Over the next five years, ARcognizance projects that Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems will register a 18.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 370 million by 2023, from US$ 140 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, ARcognizance considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Physical Rehabilitation

Neuro Rehabilitation

Cognitive Rehabilitation

Others

Segmentation by application:

Hospitals

Care homes

Home

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

For Enquiry for Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market Report at: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/116132

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

GestureTek Health

Brontes Processing

Motekforce Link

Virtualware Group

Motorika

Bridgeway Senior Healthcare

LiteGait

mindmaze

Doctor Kinetic

Geminus-Qhom

Rehametrics (NeuroAtHome)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Purchase Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market Report at: http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/116132

Some Points From TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Segment by Type

Chapter Three: Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems by Players

3.1 Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Sales by Players (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems by Regions

4.1 Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems by Regions

4.1.1 Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Value by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Americas Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Value by Countries (2013-2018)

5.2 Americas Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Consumption by Type

…and Continued

About US:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact US:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: enquiry@arcognizance.com