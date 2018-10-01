New Research 2025: Electronic Recycling Market Driving Factors, Growth and Applications

1st October, 2018- With loads of unmanaged electronic devices & E-waste, there has been an urgent need to recycle it. E-waste refers to the used electronics which are needed to be recycled or disposed. Some of the E-waste components are cathode ray tubes, plastics from printers, monitors and keyboards, computer wires chip and other gold-plated components. The process used to recycle the E-waste is die-soldering, chemical stripping, breaking and removal of yoke in case of cathode ray tubes and dumping. Some of the environmental threats that E-waste disposal causes are air emissions and heavy metal discharge into the river. With the upgradation in technology, the E-waste is increasing at a fast pace which is expected to propel the trade growth. The electronic recycling market drivers include shrinking life span of electronic devices, scarcity of resources of precious metals such as gold, palladium and high rate of obsolescence. However, due to less E-waste collection zones the market is progressing at a slow rate.

Download FREE Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/electronic-recycling-market/request-sample

Top Key Manufacturers of Electronic Recycling market are :-

Eco-Tech Environmental Services

AERC Recycling Solutions

American Retroworks, Inc.

CRT Recycling, Inc.

Dlubak Glass Company

Fortune Plastic & Metal, Inc.

Other

Electronic Recycling Market by Product Type:

Metal Materials

Plastic Resin

Electronic Recycling Market by Applications:

Consumers/Residential

Manufacturers/Industry Use

Government Agencies

Schools/Universities

Commercial

Geographical Analysis of Electronic Recycling Market:-

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

The electronic recycling market serves various sectors such as government, manufacturers, Fortune 500 and small business firms. Owing to the falling prices of electronic components, changes in media such as software, tapes and MP3 the demand for electronic recycling is expected to increase in the future. Not disposing the electronic waste properly poses various environmental as well as security threats to exporting countries and individuals. The credit cards, hard drives, record of online transactions, private financial data if not disposed of properly may pose a security threat. Recycling E-waste holds the potential to reduce greenhouse gases and create jobs. Certain Regulations have been in–action to address the problem of increasing E-waste. European WEEE legislation was introduced in 2007, wherein it focuses on addressing the environmental impact of business activities and collection target being met by IT & Telecom sectors. In countries like USA & Canada legislations have been passed for mandating E-waste recycling requirements. Most of the companies have been following zero landfill policy and have been searching for innovative methods to recycle the E-waste.

This increases the complexity in recovering precious, rare earth materials. Hence posing a restrain on the market growth. Owing to the policy change, regulation pressure and awareness about recycling of waste is expected to boost the electronic recycling market growth in the years to come. The key electronic recycling market players are Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (U.S.), MBA Polymers, Inc. (California), Aurubis AG (Germany), Tetronics (International) Ltd. (U.K.), Sims Metal Management Ltd. (Australia), Stena Technoworld AB (Sweden), Boliden AB (Sweden), Umicore S.A. (Belgium, Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc. (Canada) & Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore).

View Full Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/electronic-recycling-market

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Electronic Recycling Market Analysis By Regulatory Electronic Recycling Market Analysis By Service Type Electronic Recycling Market Analysis By Equipment Type Electronic Recycling Market Analysis By Service Contract Electronic Recycling Market Analysis By Service Provider Electronic Recycling Market Analysis By End-User Electronic Recycling Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Electronic Recycling Companies Company Profiles Of The Electronic Recycling Industry

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

tel: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com