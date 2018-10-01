Indian Ports Association appoints Managed Service Provider for Port Enterprise Business System for Five Major Ports

Indian Ports Association (IPA) under guidance of Ministry of Shipping to promote Ease of doing Business through digital transformation has embarked upon a journey to build a world-class port eco-system within the country. A robust common technology platform is the essential ingredient for building an all-inclusive connected port eco-system for maritime trade within the country. This initiative is a major step towards integrating the maritime sector and fostering growth and development of major public sector ports in the country.

Towards this, IPA has signed an agreement with M/s Tech Mahindra which has been selected as the Managed Service Provider through recently concluded tendering process. M/s Tech Mahindra is partnering with world class leading players like M/s SAP, M/s Envision, M/s CISCO, M/s Dell, M/s RTCom and other major players.

IPA has hired global consultancy services firm M/s Ernst Young to assist in conceptualizing Port-EBS and will continue to support IPA and ports during implementation of this transformational initiative.

The proposed Enterprise Business System will comprise of three core solution components viz. Port Operations Solution, standard ERP solutions, auxiliary solutions and would tightly integrate with Port Community System (PCS) and other retained applications of ports. Enterprise Business Standard processes, shared infrastructure on cloud, making it next generation modern system which will serve ports purpose in coming years. System would be driven by transparent, simple and error-free business processes, easily measured by clearly defined key performance indicators, use latest technology to achieve strategic business objectives and integrate seamlessly with prevalent systems and devices. The solution proposes a cafeteria approach for ports, which allows ports to select the systems that they want to be implemented as per their needs. This model enables a minimal efforts in a seamless manner if new ports opt to join the system in near future.

Project Implementation and Stabilisation period is 20 months and Operations & Maintenance support is for 5 years.