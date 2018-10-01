Global Lithography Equipment Market is Estimated to Reach $491.7 Million by 2025 from $151.6 Million in 2017

Global Lithography Equipment Market Report forecast expected to reach $491.7 Million by 2025 from $151.6Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2017 to 2025. By Geography, Asia-Pacific and RoW are expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% and 15.9%, respectively, during the forecast period.

“Lithography Equipment Market (By Technology: Mask Aligner, Laser Direct Imaging, Projection, and Laser Ablation; By Packaging Platform: 3D IC, FO WLP Wafer, 2.5D Interposer, WL CSP, Embedded Die, Flip Chip Bumping, 3D WLP, FO WKP Panel, and Glass Panel Imposer: By Application: MEMS Devices, Advanced Packaging, and LED Devices; By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Row) Global Scenario, Market Size, Outlook, Trend and Forecast, 2016 – 2025”

The global Lithography Equipment Market is mainly driven by increasing requirement for semiconductor ICs

The factors fueling the growth of the lithography equipment market are the arrival of innovative technology, increasing requirement for semiconductor ICs, and increasing government. In addition, development of electronic device industry, demand for semiconductor IC for appliance in various areas such as memory devices, sensor devices, consumer electronic devices, and communication are also supporting the growth of the market. However, complex manufacturing process is the glitches to deal with respect to market growth. Moreover, rapid growth in advanced packaging market is expected to equally influence the overall growth of market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Technology, packaging platform, application, and geography are the segmentation considered in the global lithography equipment market. By technology, the market is bifurcated into mask aligner, laser direct imaging, projection, and laser ablation. Packaging platform segment is classified into 3D IC, FO WLP wafer, 2.5D interposer, WL CSP, embedded die, flip chip bumping, 3D WLP, FO WKP panel, glass panel imposer. Further, application segment comprises MEMS devices, advanced packaging, and LED devices.

The country wise analysis has been also covered under the scope of the report. North America covers the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Germany, France, UK, and Rest of Europe are analyzed under the European market. India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific are included under the Asia-Pacific market. While RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Advanced packaging, by application segment led the market with major share in 2017

Advanced packaging contributed for the majority of the share in 2017, in the application segment, and is expected to continue itstrend during the forecast period. In terms of growth, LED devices segment are expected to achieve the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing advancement in technologies, increasing government support.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the maximum share in the global lithography equipment market

In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue generating region accounting for 32.4% of the global lithography equipment market share. Also, Asia-Pacific is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapid rise of the semiconductor industry, and increasing need of smartphone, and upsurge in demand for compact electronic devices.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players operating in the market include Orbotech, USHIO America, Inc., ORC Manufacturing Co., Ltd., ASML, EV Group, Nikon Corporation, Cannon U.S.A., Inc, SUSS MICROTEC SE., Veeco Instruments Inc., and SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd., among others.

