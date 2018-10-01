Global Hydraulic Press Machine Market Is Expected to Reach $14.4 Billion by 2025

Global Hydraulic Press Machine Market size is projected to reach $14.4 billion by 2025. In this report, hydraulic press machine market forecast says that the global market is growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2025. By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Hydraulic press machines offer advantages like low labor cost, high production & flexibility in fabrication, which boost the growth of the global hydraulic press machine market during the forecast period. The various industries using these press machines are automobile, food & beverages, ceramics, and electronics, among others.

Hydraulic Press Machine Market (By Type: C-Frame, H-Frame, and Other Types; By Industry: Military, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Beverages, Ceramic and Abrasives, and Other Industries; By Application: Compression Molding, Embossing, Stamping, Forging, Lamination, Powder Compacting, Trimming, and Other Applications; By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW) Global Scenario, Market Size, Outlook, Trend and Forecast, 2016 – 2025

Increased automation in manufacturing sectors drives the global hydraulic press machine market

The global hydraulic press machine market trend includes growing demand for fabricated metal in automotive sector, increased automation in manufacturing sectors, and operational benefits of hydraulic press machines over traditional mechanical press machines. Though, growing demand for plastic and fiber materials might act as a barrier for the global hydraulic press machine market growth. Moreover, introduction of user-friendly interfaces for hydraulic press machines are likely to offer worthwhile opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

Type, industry, application, and geography are the classification of the global hydraulic press machine market. The type segment is categorized into C-frame, H-frame, and other types (4 post hydraulic press and bulldozer hydraulic press). Military, automotive, electrical and electronics, food and beverages, ceramic and abrasives, and other industries (pulp and paper, energy and power, and manufacturing) are the segregation of industry segment. Application segment is sub-segmented into compression molding, embossing, stamping, forging, lamination, powder compacting, trimming, and other applications (heated platen, injection modeling, punching and spotting).

By geography, global hydraulic press machine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further split in U.S., Canada, and Mexico, whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Germany, Russia, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Automotive, by industry projected to account for the largest share of the hydraulic press machine market in 2017

On the basis of industry, automotive segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hydraulic press machine market in 2017.The demand for fabricated metal is increasing. Continuous demand for automobiles around the world is the factor driving the adoption of hydraulic press machines in automobiles industry.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is likely to attain the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Growing demand for automobiles, electronic goods, and development in military sector are the key factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the hydraulic press machine market in Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are offering innovative products and services to increase their hydraulic press machine market share. Main players competing in the market include Asai Corporation, Greenerd, Beckwood Press, Hare Press, Amino Corporation, DAKE, Betenbender Manufacturing, Inc., DORST Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, ENERPAC, and Schuler, among others.

