Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market 2018 – By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors

FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) is an integrated circuit which can be modified or reprogrammed once they are set in use. FPGA is similar to that of programmable read-only memory (PROM) chips and is widely adopted among industry verticals. These are constructed on basing CLB (Configurable Logic Blocks) with programmable interconnection. Unlike the custom-made Application specific integrated circuits (ASIC) FPGA can be modified once they are deployed while ASIC once made cannot be altered. The most prominent type of FPGA deployed among industries are SRAM (Static RAM) based FPGA. FPGA’s possess a wide number of applications in areas like consumer electronics, data centers, high-performance computing, automotive, and medical, wired communications and many more.

SRAM based FPGA stores data in static memory in the form of logic cells. In general, SRAM is programmed in two ways which are master mode and slave mode. In master mode, the FPGA reads data from the external support of flash memory chip. In the case of slave mode, the FPGA is configured by the external processor which helps in reading data and boundary-scan (JTAG) interface.

Field Programmable Gate Array market is growing rapidly. Increasing adoption of FPGA in smartphones and mobile devices and wearable, deployment across telecommunication sector for increasing the network bandwidth are driving the market for field programmable gate array. The rising usage of FPGS in the automobile sector and different industry verticals are expected to fuel the market.

MicroSemi Corporation, a leading provider of semiconductor solutions, launched the company’s new Mi-V ecosystem which helps to increase adoption of their RISC-V soft central processing unit (CPU) product family. Also, the company also introduced Mi-V RV32IMA and an additional field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based soft CPU solutions ideally suited for designs utilizing RISC-V open instruction set architectures (ISAs).

Some advanced FPGA contains embedded analog functions which are helpful in integrating digital functions. Collective functions include Analog to digital converters, differential comparators, and programmable slew rates. These functions help in combining both digital functions (FPGA) with analog (FPAA) which provides opportunities for new device integration.

The key players in the market of FPGA are- XILINX INC. (U.S.), Intel (U.S.), Microsemi Corporation (U.S.), Achronix (U.S.), e2v (U.K.), Lattice Semiconductor (U.S.), QuickLogic (U.S.), Atmel (U.S.), Nallatech (U.S.) among others.

The global field programmable gate array (FPGA) market is classified into type, technology, application, and region. By type, the segment is further classified into low-end FPGA, mid-end FPGA, and high-end FPGA. On the basis of technology, the segment is further classified into SRAM, EEPROM, flash, anti-fuse and many others. On the basis of end-user, the segment is further classified as consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, data center applications, military and aerospace and many others.

The global field programmable gate array (FPGA) market is estimated to reach USD 25 Billion at CAGR 13% through the forecast period 2017 to 2023

The global field programmable gate array market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific holds a major market share for the global field programmable gate array. The growth is expected to continue through the forecast period. The presence of robust technology and increase in usage of consumer electronic products are primarily considered as the growth factors in the region. North America is estimated to have a significant market share during the forecast period. The increase in data centers and their applications along with high demands for network expansion in telecommunication sector are driving the market in this region.

Technology Investors

System Integrators

OEM Manufacturers

Semiconductor equipment manufacturers

Research Firms

Government Agencies

Raw Material sup[plies

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market

5 Vertical Overview Of Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Low-End FPGA

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 Mid-End FPGA

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.4 High-End FPGA

7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

Continued…

