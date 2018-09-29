Global Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market Is Expected to Reach $40.4 Million by 2025

Global Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market Report forecast that the global aerospace antimicrobial coating market size is expected to reach $40.4 Million by 2025. In this report, the global aerospace antimicrobial coating market forecast says that the market is growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2025. By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Aerospace antimicrobial coating is used to eliminate the microorganism to grow on the surface of an aircraft material. The major aerospace antimicrobial coating market trend include rising concern for air traveller’s health from microorganisms latched in aircraft cabin, lavatories, and kitchen.

Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market (By Material: Silver, Copper and Other Materials; By Platform: Aviation, and Space; By Fit: OEM and Aftermarket; By Application: Aviation, and Space; By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW) Global Scenario, Market Size, Outlook, Trend and Forecast, 2016 – 2025

Click Here to Request a Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/aerospace-antimicrobial-coating-market-report/request-sample

Growing number of aircraft deliveries fuels the global aerospace antimicrobial coating market

The global aerospace antimicrobial coating market is mainly driven by factors such as growing number of aircraft deliveries, upgradation of existing aircraft fleet, and surging number of transmittable diseases. However, low durability of antimicrobial coatings is thought to be the major glitch to the aerospace antimicrobial coating market growth. Moreover, growing aircraft manufacturers in Asia-Pacific region is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

Market Segmentation

Material, platform, fit, application, and geography are the classification of the global aerospace antimicrobial coating market. The material segment is categorized into copper, silver, and other materials. Aviation (defense, and commercial), and space are the segregation of platform segment. Fit segment is sub-segmented into OEM, and aftermarket. On the basis of application, the segmentation includes aviation (air supply & management system, cabin pressure and control system, thermal management & control system, cabin seats and interior, and sanitary facilities and kitchen), and space (cabin pressure and control system, air purification and oxygen systems, sanitary facilities & purification systems, and other space applications).

Furthermore by geography, global aerospace antimicrobial coating market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) North America is further split in U.S., Canada, and Mexico, whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Germany, Russia, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, India, South Korea, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse full table of contents and data tables @

https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/aerospace-antimicrobial-coating-market-report/toc

Aviation, by platform to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

On the basis of platform, aviation segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period i.e. 2017 – 2025. The high growth in the segment is attributed to increasing aircraft deliveries and safety concerns against infectious diseases from microorganisms, and high number of aircraft armada and estimated deliveries across the globe in the commercial sector of aviation segment.

Aftermarket segment is anticipated to gain the fastest CAGR between 2017 and 2025

Aftermarket is foreseen to achieve the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in passenger traffic. In addition, aircraft interior coatings get tainted, scratched, or washed away while the aircraft is in use by passengers and during cleaning. This has also led to the increase in anti-microbial re-coating by airlines worldwide. Furthermore, OEM segment has dominated the overall aerospace antimicrobial coating market share.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is likely to attain the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, driven by factors such as growing air passenger traffic in emerging economies such as China and India, and improving economic conditions.

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @

https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/aerospace-antimicrobial-coating-market-report/request-customization

Competitive Landscape

The key players profiled in the report include PPG Industries, Inc., BASF SE, Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co., The Sherwin-Williams Company, AkzoNobel, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings, Inc., MAPAERO, Dunmore, and Permagard, among others.

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91–848-487-8760

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com