Major companies in Targeted Temperature Management Market are 3M Company (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.K.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), C.R. Bard Inc. (U.S.), Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, Inc. (U.S.), Geratherm Medical AG (Germany), Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, (U.K.)

Temperature management products regulate and maintain patients’ body temperature insideoperations theaters, ICUs, or other hospital areas.Temperature Management is showcasing evident potential with increasing number of surgical procedures all over the globe. According to a recent study the country with highest surgical procedures is Australia whereas the country with lowest is Ethiopia. With a value of 28,907/100,000 and 43/100,000 respectively. Surgical procedures like cataract surgery, colonoscopy, cardiovascular and musculoskeletal operations are increasing the demand for Targeted Temperature Management Devices in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and hospital rooms.

Europe Temperature management market was approx USD 745 million in 2018. It is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 2.9 % to reach USD 863 billion by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in awareness about the eye diseases and various treatment options available to counter them is one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market.Rapid technological advancements coupled with growth in Research and development grants are also adding up the growth of the market. Other prominent factors boosting the market growth are large number of awareness campaigns and conferences to promote treatment options and geographic expansion by existing market players. However, the targeted temperature management market has its own restraints such high cost of temperature management systems and product recall

Geographic Segmentation

By means of geography, the Europe Temperature control market has been classified into the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Italy, and other nations. Currently, Europe is the second largest in terms of market percentage. The growing trends of clinical tourism in Hungary and Poland, less expensive surgical treatments are primary factors alluring patients from North America to tour to European countries for present process non-obligatory surgical processes.

Targeted Temperature Management market is undergoing a structural change with number of acquisitions and collaborations. 3M Company, Smiths Medical Medtronic plc, Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare (U.S.) and Becton, Dickinson and Company are some of the prominent players in the market

Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

