According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Enterprise Asset Management,By Services (Implementation, Managed Services & Support); Software Applications (Linear Assets, Assets MRO); By Organization Size (Small & Medium Businesses Large Enterprises); Application (Oil & Gas, Retail, BFSI, Others) – Forecast(2018 – 2023)” the market will be driven by technology advancements and new infrastructure demands.

North America will dominate the Enterprise Asset Management Market in the forecast period. EAM solutions are increasing in countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, Hawaii, and Cuba. The other factors responsible for the growth of the market include technology advancements, stable economy and new infrastructure demands. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing region. Industrialization and the need for manufacturing capacity will drive the growth of the Asia Pacific region.

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in the Full Report:

The government industry is expected to hold the largest share in the Enterprise Asset Management Market in the forecast period. In the government industry, enterprise asset management assists in work management, risk management, asset valuation, and preventive maintenance. Projects from municipal authorities, governments, and utilities require a resource planning for delivering public asset management capabilities. EAM players such as Oracle, IBM Corporation, provide enterprise asset management solutions to meet the needs of the governments for taking care of public safety and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

1.Arrival of cloud deployment model and Big data integration with enterprise asset management will drive the demand for the EAM system.

2.Increasing penetration of IoT (Internet of Things) will enhance the growth of asset management.

3.Increasing investment in software will spur the growth of the EAM software.

4.Increasing adoption of EAM among small and medium sized enterprises provides many opportunities for enterprise asset management tools.

Key Players of the Enterprise Asset Management Market Report

The key players of the Enterprise Asset Management Market include International Business Machines Corporation(IBM), SAP SE, and Oracle Corporation. IBM gives solutions that use analytics and cloud technologies. It even ensures a predictive maintenance. SAP SE provides preventive maintenance, real time analytics, and asset utilization. Oracle helps you to implement strategic asset planning initiatives with the help of enterprise asset management.

The Enterprise Asset Management Market Analysis is Segmented as Indicated Below:

A.By Services

1. Implementation

2. Managed Services

3. Training and Support

B. By Software Applications

1. Linear Assets Digital

2. Non-Linear Assets

3. Field Service Management

4. Assets MRO

C. By Organisation Size

1. Small and Medium Businesses

2. Large Enterprises

D. By Application

1. Government and Utilities

2. Oil and Gas

3. Manufacturing

4. Healthcare

5. Transportation

6. Retail

7. BFSI

8. Others

E. By Geography (17+ countries)

F. Enterprise Asset Management Market Entropy

G. Company Profiles

1. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

2. SAP SE

3. Oracle Corporation

4. IFS AB

5. ABB Ltd

6. Schneider Electric SE

7. Infor

8. CGI Group

9. Real Asset Management Inc.

10. AssetWorks LLC

More than 10 companies are profiled in this report

H. Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

