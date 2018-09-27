ElaWoman Helps You Find the Best Surrogacy Doctors in Mumbai

Ela woman is all about revealing to you the right doctors and specialists along with their detailed profile so that patients relating to fertility and reproductive issues can connect with specialists having the suitable experience and qualification.

Finding a doctor or a specialist is not difficult, at least now in this age of the internet where you can search online and instantly get a list of doctors names alongside their profiles. You may have the idea and knowledge to choose your doctor for your specific need but ARE YOU SURE HE IS RELIABLE? Will you be able to trust the doctor with your health and life without knowing his/her background and experience.

That’s where we come in! Elawomen is a transparent, independent and personalized way of finding the right doctor for your specific medical requirements and fertility issues. Our team of Healthcare experts, Psychologists, technicians and researchers guide you all the way to provide you with the best fertility solution in major cities in India. We bring your dreams of having a child closer to reality by suggesting doctors who can truly help with your treatment:



If you are looking for the best and experienced doctors in Mumbai, here are 5 specialized doctors who can truly help with your treatment of infertilization and reproductive health.

1.Dr. Anjali A. Deval

She is one of the reliable and trusted doctors in Mumbai. Her expertise in Gyne Laparoscopy, Hysterectomy, IUI, IVF, Dilatation, and Curettage (DandC), Normal Vaginal Delivery (NVD) and Surrogacy are highly recognized. Associated with Spring Life IVF and Fertility Center, she is an IVF Expert, Surrogacy Specialist and Obstetrician, and an honored member of the Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI).

2.Dr. Mukesh Agrawal

Dr. Mukesh Agrawal is a specialist in Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments., who is currently practicing his specialization in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Aarush IVF and Endoscopy Centre, Mumbai. He has solved several cases of infertility even with repeated cases of IVF failures. His 27 years of experience and impressive academic qualification is highly noted in the field of IUI and IVF.

3.Dr. Yashodhara Mhatre

With an experience of 20 years, she is among the well-known IVF and Infertility Specialists in Mumbai. After she completed her DGO and MD in Obstetrics and Gynaecology from G S Medical College, KEM Hospital Mumbai she went on to do Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine and ART. She is also a notable member of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine, European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE), Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction (ISAR) and PCOS Society, India. She is also associated with reputed hospitals in Mumbai, like Dr. L.H. Hiranandani Hospital, Surrogacy India and Zoi Fertility.

4. Dr. Mohit R Saraogi

Dr. Mohit R Saraogi is an Infertility specialist and Gyneocologist at Saraogi hospital and IRIS IVF Center, Mumbai. He specializes in IUI, IVF treatments, Surrogacy, Breast Cancer Screening, Hysterectomy procedures and ICSI treatments. He has completed MBBS from Grant Medical College and set his course to pursue MD and DNB in Obstetrics and Gynecology from Seth G.S Medical College in Mumbai. Besides this, he is a qualified member of the Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecological Societies and a Gold Medalist in DGO and FCPS post-graduation examinations. With a total of 13 years of experience, he is widely recognized among IVF specialists.

4.Dr. Roopa Prasad

Having an experience of almost a decade, she is one of the recommended Infertility and IVF specialist. After her completion of MBBS and MD in Obstetrics and Gynecology from Seth G.S. Medical College and Edward Medical Hospital, she pursued her DNB in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Roopa Prasad specializes in Abnormal Mensuration Bleeding, extreme pain during periods, PCOS/PCOD, Normal Vaginal Delivery, and Hysterectomy.

Elawoman does a complete background check of doctors and hospital in every major city of India so that our patients are provided with the right medication and treatment. We verify each and every detail and keep all the information transparent for you get what you are exactly looking for.