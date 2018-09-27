Apheresis Market: Rising Number of Injury and Trauma Cases to Boost the Market Growth

Apheresis procedures have been performed since 1950’s for various blood purification and blood component separation purpose. Apheresis is a procedure of blood component separation using centrifugation or membrane filtration technology. This procedure is performed either for donation of a blood component or for treatment of a disease by removal of the diseased or disease causing blood component. Whole blood is extracted from donor or patient’s body, processed through apheresis machine, and the desired blood components are separated based on their molecular weight, size, and affinity for particular substance. The remaining blood is transfused back to donor or patient’s body. Apheresis procedures are performed across the globe for treatment of various neurological, renal, hematological, autoimmune and other disease.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/apheresis-market.html

In the past few years, apheresis procedures have witnessed a stark rise in the number and areas of applications and the global market for these procedures continues to rise at an excellent pace. Presently, a variety of apheresis procedures are widely used as a part of treatment in various renal, neurology, hematology, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Transparency Market Research states that the global apheresis market was valued at US$1.85 Bn. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2025 and reach US$ 4.33 Bn by 2025.

In terms of procedure, the global apheresis market is segmented in the report into plasmapheresis, photopheresis, LDL apheresis, plateletpheresis, leukapheresis, erythrocytapheresis and others. Of these, the segment of plasmapheresis dominated the global apheresis market in terms of revenue contribution in 2016, chiefly owing to high number of donor plasmapheresis procedures undertaken every year global and the vast of applications of therapeutic plasma exchange. The segment is also projected account for a notable share in the global market over the report’s forecast period and expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2025.

However, the segment of photopheresis is expected to lead in terms of rate of growth as the segment is projected to exhibit an excellent 12.2% CAGR from 2017 and 2025. The vast technological advancements observed in the field of photophersis in the past few years have led to a vast rise in the procedure’s vast applications in areas such as cancer and hematology disease treatment.

Request for the Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=896

From a geographical standpoint, the global apheresis market has been segmented in the report into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global apheresis market in 2016 owing to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and high demand for plasma for production of plasma derived medicines. Disposables products segment is anticipated to contribute largest share in North America apheresis market.

Asia Pacific, with its considerably established apheresis market in countries such as Japan and emerging economies such as India and China, is projected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period. The regional market is expected to exhibit an excellent CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2025. Factors such as the vast rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, high geriatric population, and increasing healthcare expenditure in this region will play the key role in upping the demand for apheresis procedures in the next few years.

Some of the leading players operating in the global apheresis market are Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Terumo Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Cerus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., NIKKISO CO., LTD., Therakos, Inc., and Medica S.p.A.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=896

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/