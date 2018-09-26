iNextrix Announced to Exhibit Call Accounting Solution at GITEX

iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd., more popularly known as iNextrix, had announced its participation in the upcoming trade show in Dubai, namely, GITEX. The company has been really active since its announcement and sharing various news and updates about their participation in this expo. Recently, the spokesperson of the company had shared that the company will exhibit one of their top 6 products to their booth visitors at GITEX 2018. The product is “Call Accounting System”.

As per the shared details the company has ready to use call accounting solution and it can be used by any company or enterprise. The iNextrix sells this product as managed services with a monthly subscription package as well as ready to buy the solution.

The Call Accounting Solution is basically for the organizations or companies that want to monitor the usage of telecommunication infrastructure. It can be used by the service providers that offer the calling services; hotels that bill their customers for making calls and businesses that want to assure their staff is not misusing the telecom resources of the company.

This solution lets customers track the call details and cost with accuracy. The companies can also create telecom usage policies based on the information furnished by this solution. As per the shared details, the call accounting solution can monitor and account the calls for various criteria. This is an advanced call accounting software that can track incoming, outgoing, abandoned and missed calls.

One of the spokespersons of the company shared his views with media, “The call accounting system is beneficial in many ways. The most important benefit is controlling the usage of telecom resources. Other than that, it also keeps historical data of all calls which can be searched and reviewed any time. It also gives some metrics about the communication requirements, pick hours, etc. The companies can make certain changes in the policies of their organization based on the data they receive from the Call Accounting Solution to make operations streamlined and utilize their resources at its best.”

He further added, “This solution can benefit all different industry verticals. During GITEX Technology Week, our aim is to educate our stand visitors about this solution and its benefits for their business. We are not going with any mugged up script. We are willing to share the use cases that fit in the business model of the visitors.”

As per the shared details, the company representatives are going to give personalized information about this solution to their booth visitors. The company has added a quick guide to explain the call accounting solution which can be accessed here: https://inextrix.com/blog/call-accounting-solution-complete-guide

About iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

It is an IT company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. Since 2007, the company has been catering its customers with their unified communication solution and development services in web, mobile app and VoIP industry. The company is one of the exhibitors in upcoming GITEX Technology Week 2018 and will attend the visitors at Stand B1 – 20, Hall 01, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai during 14 – 18 October, 2018.