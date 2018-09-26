Beer Market | Size, Trends, Growth and Forecasts Analysis Report 2018-2024

“Beer Market: Forecasts Product Type (Strong Beer and Light Beer), by Packaging (Can, Glass Bottle and Draught) and by Production Type for (Macro Brewery and Micro Brewery)”. According to the BrandEssence Market Research Analyst, Beer market is expected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Introduction to Beer Industry:

Beer is an alcoholic beverage, usually made from malted grain, brewed by slow fermentation, flavored with hops, yeast and water. Beer is an industrial product with around 97% of water content. The brewing process involves milling, mashing, lautering, boiling, cooking, fermentation and conditioning. There is evidence is that brewing process was established in Babylon in 6000 B.C.

Market Dynamics for Beer industry:

Rising demand and changing human lifestyle are key drivers for Beer market. U.S. is the second largest country in world to produce beer with sales value around USD 41.48 billion. Moreover, the market is driven by technological development and increasing investment in research and development. Global Beer market is also growing with the several strategic partnership and collaboration. Thus, global Beer market is expected to grow at significant growth rate in forecast period. However, strict government regulations and high taxes in number of countries are affecting the market growth of beer market. Nonetheless, untapped market and new product launches are expected to generate new opportunities in this market.

Segment Overview

The global Beer market is estimated to register significant CAGR between 2018 and 2024. The report included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operating in Beer market all across the world. The report gives detailed segments analysis of Beer market in which the report describes the market into types, application and regional segments. The regions covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America dominates the market with highest market share due to increased demand for alcoholic beverages. Europe is second largest market for Beer and it is expected to generate new opportunity with product innovation and increased investment in research and development. Asia Pacific Beer market is witnessed with strong growth rate due to changing human lifestyle.

This Report Segment of Global Beer Market as Follows:

Product Type Segment Analysis

• Strong Beer

• Light Beer

Packaging Type Segment Analysis

• Can

• Glass Bottle

• Draught

• Other

Production Type Segment Analysis

• Macro Brewery

• Micro Brewery

Regional Segment Analysis

• North America

• U.S.

• Mexico

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Southeast Asia

• Latin America

• Brazil

• The Middle East and Africa

• GCC

• Africa

• Rest of MEA

Top Players Like,

• Heineken N.V.

• SABMiller Plc.

• Anheuser-Busch InBev

• Carlsberg Group

• United Breweries Group (UB Group)

• Diageo Plc.

• Tsingtao Brewery

• Molson Coors Brewing Company

• Boston Beer Company

• Beijing Yanjing Brewery

• Others

