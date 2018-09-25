Universal Video Conversions: Cheapest Prices for Conversion from Film to DVD format

Universal Video Conversions is now offering to digitize all your saved old moments. Turn your old video and audio files which are in film format into DVD or external drive transfer. Working in Schaumberg, Illinois, the company is proficient in video recording for live events and transfer of old videos into digital format. With over 30 years of experience in this industry, the company is serving clients from everywhere in the world in expert film-to-video transfers and DVD duplications.

The Services Offered:

One of the best services provided is the conversion of super 8mm, regular 8mm or regular 16mm film files into DVD or external drive format of your choice. Almost every format of video is transferred into DD format, some of such services offered include the transfer of film to DVD format, Blue Ray Transfer, U.Matic to DVD format transfer, slideshows into DVD, Snapshots into DVD, VHS to DVD transfer.

Bulk DVD Duplication:

The company also offers bulk DVD duplication services which is a great way of saving all your cherished moments into as many DVD needed. They also give it a homey touch by printing customized pieces of images on top of each DVD case. With pickup and delivery services available, the duplication is made even easier.

Cheapest Prices for Conversion from Film to DVD format:

Universal Video Conversions offers prices cheaper than any other of such company and even has an offer of beating the price of any other company to the cheapest in the industry. The price of the DVD duplication varies depending on the quantity required to the changed.

The rates start from as low as 0.80 Dollars and vary with the memory quantity.

To get a clear estimate, contact the company via call or e-mail.

Contact us-

Business Name: Universal Video Conversions

Contact Person: Vern

Address: 200 West Higgins Road, Suite 200D, Schaumburg

Country/Region. USA. Midwest

State: Illinois

City: Chicago

Postal Code; IL 60195

Phone No; 888 864 8409, 1847 781 0077

E mail address: info@universalvideoconversions.net

Website Url: http://www.universalvideoconversions.net/