Protein Fractionation Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026

A process of separation of single or multiple proteins from complex mixture of proteins based on differences in a specific property of individual component is called as protein fractionation. Protein analysis can be carried out using the technique of protein fractionation technique and is very useful various fields such as life sciences and food sciences. Using this method, more than two components can be separated in a single run, which makes it advantageous over other separation techniques. The technological advancements in this field led to high throughput, more resolution, and enhanced sensitivity in the protein fractionation and other stages of analyzing proteins.

Increase in proteomics activities, growing outsourcing of proteomics services, advancement in the biopharmaceutical industry along with plasma protein therapies, and increase in the government and private funding in the emerging countries are major factors that are driving growth of protein fractionation market. Furthermore, emergence of new market players is fueling growth of the protein fractionation market.

Low investment by the U.S. Government for research activities associated with proteomics will hinder growth of protein fractionation market globally. High cost of advanced instruments and difficulties faced by proteomics companies to gain the approval are other factors restraining growth of global protein fractionation market.

Key Developments in Protein Fractionation Market

Key players in the market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to retain its position in the protein fractionation market. In April 2018, Agilent Technologies announced that it will showcase its line-up of innovative solutions for laboratory efficiency at Analytica, in Munich, Germany. Agilent Technologies, on April 4, 2018 announced about their partnership with BioTek Instruments to create a new, integrated solution that combines cellular metabolic analysis and imaging technologies. The Amersham Typhoon NIR Plus is a modular, upgradeable near-infrared (NIR) imaging system developed by GE Healthcare Life Sciences in 2018. Furthermore, on April 17, 2018, Sigma Aldrich Corporation introduced three new single-use technologies that would help in the advancement of flexible manufacturing.

Some of the key players accounting for maximum share in the protein fractionation market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, Agilent Technologies, and Bio-Rad Laboratories. Other players include GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Danaher Corporation, Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer, Luminex, Sigma Aldrich Corporation, and Affymetrix, Inc.

