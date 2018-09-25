Printed Batteries Industry Segmentation, Size and Growth Prospects, Share Forecast 2022

25 Sep 2018: The global Printed Batteries Market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to increase adoption in healthcare, smartphones and various other industries. Printed batteries are widely used in mobile phones and wearables industry as a power storage device.Printed batteries are produced using different printing methods, including screen printing, flexography, gravure, inkjet and offset lithography, on substrate. This innovative method is also expected to help produce, eco-friendly, flexible, and low cost batteries. They are flat, highly flexible and thin devices that are at present being utilized in small electronic equipment to store power. However, growing technological advancements is expected to be major opportunities in implementing these devices for commercial purposes.

Electronic devices have become an essential part of everyday life around the world. This requires equivalent energy sources that provide high flexibility in regard to voltage, thickness, geometrical shape, weight and capacity. Adopting suitable functional materials in flexible substrates using mass printing technology is expected to open new opportunities to integrate various devices and develop efficient products such as implementing printed batteries into ductile products. The printed batteries are particularly suitable for flexible and thin products in which they can be easily integrated. Appropriate products of these batteries include sensor card and intelligent chip, patches and plasters in medical field and lab chip analysis systems. Conventionally, the micro power thin and printed batteries has been used in RFID tags, smart cards and skin patches. However, the structure of the target industry is expected to undergo rapid change owing to the development of new addressable market categories.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/printed-batteries-market/request-sample

However, the structure of the target industry is expected to undergo rapid change owing to the development of new addressable market categories. This market trend has attracted many prominent players to enter the market and introduce new strategies. Informatics and healthcare is expected to witness potential growth in the market over the forecast period owing to increase in wearable electronics resulting in development of new innovative devices. Pioneer technology, in the form of e-textiles, is expected to create major sales in the future resulting in rapid development of industrial, fashion, military and commercial applications. China is expected to witness significant growth in wearable infotainment owing to commoditization of electronic market such as battery based wristwatches, mobile phones, laptops and others.

Based on the technology type, the global market has been segmented into printed zn, thin lithium, thin film lithium polymer, curved lithium ion, and thin flexible super capacitors batteries. High energy thin film lithium polymers are expected to be the largest market owing to increase in wearable electronics which is estimated to be the major growth area for these technologies. Large space or capacity for energy storage forms the driving factor for this segment Printed zinc battery are expected to witness significant growth rate

Browse Full Research Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/printed-batteries-market

Based on the application and end user segment the global market has been classified into Battery-assisted passive RFID, Smart card, Wireless sensor(s)/networks, Smart packaging, Medical cosmetic disposable, Medical device, Interactive media, toys, games & cards, Wearable, Backup power, Portable electronics, and Energy harvesting.Smart cards market is expected to be the largest owing to increasing demand for various thin film battery technologies to optimize and meet the lamination requirement for smart card manufacture. The cost is however being expected to be high coupled with less lifetime for primary batteries to allow extensive market penetration. The emerging of mobile banking and online services is expected to pose a long term threat to this segment.

The healthcare sector is expected to witness significant growth rate owing to increasing demand of skin patches using printed and micro power batteries in this market, printed zinc batteries is estimated to have the highest. Here too, new form factors will be the key differentiator compared to the high-volume incumbents such as coin cell batteries. memory backups Medical diagnostic devices and medical sensors are expected to be promising markets, in which thin lithium polymer batteries provide highest value since these applications need stable power sources with long life time, extreme safety, and high capacity. Wireless sensors application is another significant trend. Which includes energy harvesting combined with thin batteries for superior performance. North America is expected to contribute around 40% of the total global revenue in the market owing to the presence of top market players coupled with advanced technology and new product development in this region.U.S. is expected to be the leading manufacturer of printed batteries and generates the majority market revenue in this region. Increasing adoption of micro sensors, smart watches, fitness bands, RFID, and medical patches that constitute printed batteries are expected to be the major driving factors in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate owing to the low printed battery penetration rate in this region, the market is anticipated to have ample opportunities for growth. Increasing consumer disposable income coupled with growing population in regions such as India and China are expected to boost the printed batteries market in this region. Key market players are Blue Spark Technology, Enfucell and Cymbet. Other industry participants include Solicore, Imprint Energy and Planar Energy devices. Innovative analyzing techniques for printing with conductive graphene, in order to create batteries as energy storage devices is expected to be the new trend in the market followed by prominent players. Development of 3D-printed batteries for, micro-sized batteries and small electronic devices is expected to be introduced for micro electronic devices and smartphones coupled with commercialization of 3D printed batteries, is expected to the new trends in the market.

See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/energy-storage

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Contact Details:

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com