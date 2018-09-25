Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

Orthopedic medical imaging is visualization of musculoskeletal system, which includes bones, joints, ligaments, muscles, nerves, and tendons for clinical diagnosis, treatment and disease monitoring. Imaging techniques encompass the fields of radiology, nuclear medicine and optical imaging, and image-guided intervention. Bone disorders such as fractures, osteosarcoma, rickets, and osteoporosis can be diagnosed using orthopedic medical imaging.

High presence of bone disorders, owing increasing number of geriatric population and increasing incidences of accidents are the major factors driving growth of the orthopedic medical imaging market. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Bone Health and Osteoporosis report, an estimated 1.5 million individuals suffer from fracture due to bone disease worldwide.

The risk of a fracture increases with age and is found to be highest in women as compared to men. Increasing number of aging population is resulting into high prevalence of osteoporosis and low bone mass. One in two Americans over age 50 is estimated to have or be at risk of developing osteoporosis of the hip by 2020. However, high cost of medical imaging and mild side-effects such as skin rash, nausea, and headache are key factors restraining growth of the orthopedic medical imaging market.

Key Developments of Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market

Manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced techniques for medical imaging to provide precise results and accurate diagnosis to patients in real-time. For instance, in February 2018, Siemens Healthcare received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for GOKnee3D, a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) application that significantly reduces the time required to perform comprehensive diagnostic exams of the knee. GOKnee3D enables a push-button diagnostic 3-D knee exam in just 10 minutes – a substantial reduction from the standard MR knee examination. Acquisition of high-resolution isotropic 3-D images enables flexible evaluation of these images in all planes, including double oblique and curved plan. Furthermore, in 2018, FDA approved weight bearing 3D imaging technology, which allows radiologists to image patients from the front and side simultaneously while scanning the patient in a standing or even sitting position. Advances in radiology and imaging techniques is creating opportunity for market players to develop new medical imaging devices in order to meet the high demand of imaging instruments from medical sector. This in turn is fueling growth of the orthopedic medical imaging market. The major players operating in orthopedic medical imaging market include Hitachi, Toshiba Medical Systems, Carestream Health, Company E, GE Healthcare, and Siemens Healthcare.

