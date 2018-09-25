Newsrooms around the world are undergoing rapid transformation due to the advancement in digital technology. Media outlets are expanding their digital distribution systems to reach wider audiences. Various software are being used, from content creation and video editing software to content production, in order to manage different functionalities in a newsroom. Content management system (CMS) is the common type of software used in a newsroom. CMS helps in the management of content and editorial workflow. Various comprehensive software suites are available in the market. These provide complete end-to-end content creation, production and curation, and distribution functionalities.

Software used in a newsroom can be categorized into different categories. Asset management solution, a type of software, helps find assets quickly. It efficiently streamlines the media operation, thereby providing new revenue opportunities. Such software manages the complete lifecycle of the media content, making it quick and easy to retrieve media content. Production management solution, another type of software, streamlines the entire media production workflow. It manages the content creation process and automates workflow. Content management software is also widely adopted in a newsroom. It is used to create and manage digital content. CMS solutions include format management, indexing, search and retrieval, history editing, version control, and web-based publishing. CMS solution has the capability to create and edit content in an efficient manner.

The newsroom software market is driven by the growth in competition among newshouses to provide quality and quick content to viewers, and thereby increase the viewership. Newshouses extensively employ open source software to create and manage content. Furthermore, well-known news houses are seeking customized software solutions that efficiently meet their requirements. Therefore, software vendors are actively engaged in innovating and improving their existing newsroom software solutions. Presence of open source solution for content editing and management is the key challenge facing software vendors. Mid-size and small news firms are actively using these open source software for several functionalities. Therefore, software vendors need to provide solutions with added features at affordable prices in order to overcome the challenge.

The newsroom software market can be segmented based on software type and region. In terms of software type, the newsroom software market can be divided into asset management software, production management software, editing software, content management software, and others. Content management software can be further bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based deployment. Based on region, the newsroom software market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Vendors are constantly improving and enhancing their product portfolio in order to provide the best-in-class software solutions to newshouses. End-users (newshouses) regularly customize software. Competition in the newsroom software market is largely based on features of solutions, flexibility of integration with existing infrastructure, ease of usage, level of expertise required to work with the software, and price of software.