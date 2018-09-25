“Mobile Anti-Malware Market – Global Forecast to 2020”

The report “Mobile Anti-Malware Market by Operating System (Android OS, Apple OS, Window OS, Blackberry OS, and Other), by Organization Size, by Vertical and by Region Global Forecast to 2020″, defines and segments the global mobile anti-malware market on the basis of operating systems, organization size, verticals, and regions along with providing an in-depth analysis and market size estimations.

The mobile anti-malware market is gaining strong traction in the cybersecurity market, as the mobile threat landscape is rapidly evolving. Enterprises are rapidly adopting multi-layered threat portection solutions to protect their networks from such sophisticated threats and zero-day vulnerabilities. Furthermore, the mobile anti-malware solutions are being increasingly adopted in various verticals, such as government and defense, BFSI, and healthcare which have led to growth of the market globally.

The major forces driving the mobile anti-malware market include a rise in the number of malware attacks on smartphones and adoption of BYOD policies among organizations. The market is expected to find huge growth opportunities during the forecast period because of the growing need to protect enterprise smartphones from such advanced cyberthreats.

MarketsandMarkets has segmented the mobile anti-malware market by operating system: Android OS, Apple OS, BlackBerry OS, Windows OS, and others; by organization size: SMB and large enterprise; by vertical: BFSI, public/government, healthcare, retail, media and entertainment, IT & telecom, utilities, and others; and by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa , and Latin America.

The major vendors in the mobile anti-malware market are Symantec, Sophos, McAfee, AVG Technologies, Avast Software, Lookout, Malwarebytes, and Bitdefender. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products and services, key strategies, and recent developments associated with the mobile anti-malware market.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global mobile anti-malware market to grow from USD 2.5 Billion to USD 5.7 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2015 to 2020.

In the current scenario, the BFSI vertical continues to hold the largest share in the market. The other verticals that are expected to grain traction include government, telecom and IT and retail. North America is expected to hold the largest market size, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

