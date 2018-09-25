Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market is predicted to reach USD 2.18 Billion by 2023.

In the year 2018, Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market was valued at USD 1.57 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 2.18 Billion at pace of 6.75% CAGR.

Pharmaceutical packaging equipment offers quality and safety of packaging for pharmaceutical products. These packaging equipments are flexible, automated, and modern which are integrated to satisfy pharmaceutical products requirements. Pharmaceutical packaging equipment is classified into two type namely primary and secondary packaging. These equipments are used to pack liquids, solids, and semi-solids products. Pharmaceutical Packaging is made up of glass, plastic, paper, metal, and other raw materials.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market is driven due to factors like growing awareness about the quality and safety of pharmaceutical medications, rising pressure on pharmaceutical companies from consumers, investors, regulators, and governments, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, increasing investments for R&D activities, introduction of eco-friendly and reusable packaging, and technological development in pharmaceutical packaging solutions are expected to drive the market growth. However, stringent government policies, and high competition are expected to hinder the growth rate for Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market has been primarily divided into United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Europe is anticipated to have rapid development due to regulatory pressure related to packaging of medicines and growing demand for quality and safety of pharmaceutical medications which is expected to gain growth rate for Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Körber AG (Germany), Marchesini Group S.p.A. (Italy), Multivac Group (Germany), Uhlmann Group (Germany), OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany), and Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH (Germany)

