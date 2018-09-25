Dental Consumables Market: Improvements in the Quality of Dental Implants to Drive the Demand

The growing number of dental issues across the world are fuelling the demand for dental consumables. These consumables are predominantly used for tooth restoration, treating dental impairments, and related gingival tissues. The global dental consumables market has been thriving in recent years due to the increasing dental tourism in developing countries. Citing these reasons, analysts predict that global dental consumables market will be worth US$33.4 bn by the end of 2024 from US$19.6 bn in 2015. The overall market between 2016 and 2024 is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Several emerging economies such as Turkey, Hungary, and India are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the global market in the coming years. The low cost of labor, less government intervention, effective dental treatments, and improving services are expected to draw in a large number of patients for dental treatments. The market is also thriving due to the remarkable improvements in the quality of dental implants, which has assured several patients to opt for dental treatments. Rising disposable incomes, improving lifestyles, and growing awareness about oral healthcare are also expected to drive the global dental consumables market in the next few years.

In terms of products, the global market is segmented into retail dental care essentials, crowns and bridges, dental biomaterials, orthodontics, dental implants, dental consumables, endodontics, and periodontics. Of these, the crowns and bridges segment has been leading the global market and is expected to remain dominant all throughout the forecast period. These devices are used for creating a protective layer over damaged part of the tooth. The segment is receiving a significant boost due to introduction of advanced technologies such as CAM and CAD. Analysts anticipate that the market could also benefit from the rising awareness about cosmetic dentistry, improving life expectancy, and a huge pool of geriatrics across the globe. The report also suggest that stability of crowns and bridges and their resemblance to natural-looking tooth are also expected to drive the demand for this segment. Furthermore, the rising cost of metals has negatively impacted the metal-based crowns and bridges, tilting the demand toward newer ones.

In terms of geography, the global dental consumables market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is the frontrunner in the global market due to the ever-increasing pool of geriatrics. The growing concerns for oral health care are expected to keep Europe growing at a steady CAGR in the global dental consumables market during the forecast period. The growing funding for improving and expanding oral health care facilities across Europe is also expected to benefit this regional market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also expected to show a steady growth rate in the coming years. The emergence of the middle class is the primary growth driver for this regional market. The booming dental tourism in Asia Pacific is estimated to keep up the demand for dental consumables in the coming years. Furthermore, improving disposable incomes, access of oral health care, and growing awareness will also boost the growth of the regional market.

The key players operating in the global dental consumables market are 3M Health Care, Danaher Corporation, DENTSPLY International, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Patterson Companies, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

