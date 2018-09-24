The whole shebang about Magento and Mobile App

Magento’s avant-garde eCommerce platform helps to provide retailers with an intense and robust system to develop and upscale their online business through the integration of a multitude of extensions and solutions such as order management, store fulfilment and associate interworking.
Leading companies that provide Magento eCommerce Development services in Delhi vouch for its exemplary features like open source, mobile compatibility, customized community edition and enterprise edition, all of which offer outstanding omnichannel end-user experiences to their valued customers.
No wonder why for all the countless benefits mentioned below, one in every four online stores chooses Magento for eCommerce in the present times.
Open source architecture
Modular framework
Responsive interactive design
Intuitive admin panel and dashboard
Personalized customer profile
Tailor-made shopping experience
User-friendly checkout pathways
Integrated payment choices
Product-specific advanced search
Flexibility with B2B, B2C, and B2B2C eCommerce
Scalable tiered platforms
Global ecosystem of experts
Support for third-party software
High performance with minimal latency
Ease of integration
Mobile compatible user experience
Multitasking time saver
SEO friendly
Single backend with multiple frontends
Secured authorization
Made-to-order brand-based theme availability
Custom-made and advanced reporting
Multiple layer navigation
Return material authorization
Multi-language compatibility
Simplified product category browsing
Are you on the prowl for an app for your smartphone, your tablet or your wearable device? Regardless of whether it’s for Android, iOS, Windows or across all other platforms, renowned Mobile Application Development Companies in Delhi NCR develop intelligent and responsive mobile apps that deliver for you and garner a compelling ROI.
In order to keep pace with the burgeoning rise in the mobile app development market, you have to choose the best and the right platform on which your app will be based. Android software companies in Delhi NCR emphasize on selecting the correct platform which can be broadly classified into three categories namely
1. Native app
2. Hybrid app
3. Mobile web app
In the absence of a right and favourable platform that best suits your mobile app and business stipulations, you will encounter an adverse impact on the developed mobile application, lose your credibility and sales and eventually experience a dwindling overall business profit.
Here’s a look at the 6 principal elements of a mobile app and the ramifications when you don’t have the accurate platform for your mobile app development.
Poor user experience
Data security breaches
Slow and sedated speed
Failed integration of desired features
Cost-ineffective with zero ROI
Hampered backend infrastructure support
Source: https://www.prlog.org/12730716-the-whole-shebang-about-magento-and-mobile-app.html