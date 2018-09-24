The Canada professional hair care market is accounted to $406.7M in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2018-2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Canada Professional Hair Care Market: By Categories (Coloring, Perming & Straightening, Shampoo & Conditioning & Styling); Sales Channel (Back Bar and Take Home) & By Company – Forecast(2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the increased need for safer, bio compatible and flexible products.

The Canada Professional Hair Care Market registered $352.8 million revenue in 2017, and is estimated to reach $388.58 million by 2023 at 1.37% CAGR. Among all the segments, hair coloring is dominating the market, registering $131.37 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $146.395 million by 2023. Followed by this, shampoo and conditioning segment is registering significant growth due to rising demand from end-users, and is projected to continue this growth at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.

Cosmetic industry in Canada is highly competitive, with around 3,800 cosmetics companies, most of which are small and medium-sized players.

In recent years, the beauty market has witnessed about 7,000 new product launches, especially in terms of anti-aging products and denture care, in view of the aging population.

Health Canada, FDA and Cosmetic Ingredient Review (CIR) are the regulatory bodies in Canada that lay down acts, regulations and guidelines for the ingredients and chemical compositions of various cosmetics to ensure their safety.

The growing expenditure on personal care is expected to increase further in the years to come, propelling the market for various hair, beauty and personal care products.

Blogging and high social media activity by celebrities and style icons on websites such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, greatly influence people to follow their styles, which will contribute to the market growth.

The increased promotional activities and endorsements by celebrities to advertise the professional hair care products is another key market driving factor.

L’Oreal Group, featuring the top professional hair care brands in Canada such as L’Oreal Professionnel, Redken, Pureology, Matrix, Kerastase and Shu Uemura, is the key player accounting for 29.5% of the total professional hair care market in Canada. L’Oreal Professionnel has added “Wet Domination” product line to the styling Series Tecni.ART for wet-styled looks.

Coloring

Perming & Straightening

Shampoo & Conditioning

Styling

Direct

Distributor / Wholesalers

Others

PROCTER & GAMBLE CO.

KAO CORPORATION

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

HENKEL AG & CO. KgaA

