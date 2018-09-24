Global 3D Printed Drugs Market Research and Forecast 2018-2027

“Growing usage of 3d printing technology in healthcare drives the global 3d printed drug market”

According to OMR analysis the global 3D printed drugs market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during forecast period 2018-2023. However, currently, the market is still more research-based market. The global 3D cell culture market is segmented on the basis of dosage forms and technology. There are various 3D printing technologies used in pharmaceutical industry for developing 3D printed drugs. The technologies include inkjet printing, direct-write, zip dose, thermal inkjet (TIJ) printing, fused deposition modelling (FDM), powder bed printing and stereolithography (SLA). The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, regulations, market determinants, key company analysis, strategic analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, and geographical analysis.

“3D printing is also starting to gain popularity in medicine manufacturing industry. While it’s hard to forecast the across-the-board replacement of current drug manufacturing processes, 3D printing is predicted to find a place in certain niche medications and in personalized drugs.”

The main advantage of 3D printed drug technology is to make oral medications easy for patient facing issues in swallowing drugs. The 3D printed drugs technology produces highly porous, water soluble drugs which can be easily collapse within 10 seconds. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved the first 3D printed drug, Spritam in 2015. It is the only available 3D printed drug in the market. Spritam was manufactured by Aprecia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (headquartered in US). Spritam drug is a redevelopment of the anti-epileptic seizure drug levetiracetam. It has a layered as well as highly porous structure which made it rapidly sucks in liquid, collapsing to form a suspension. The structured made by 3D printing technology is unique and can’t be achieved by using conventional drug manufacturing methods. Aprecia Pharmaceuticals Inc. uses inkjet 3D printing technology known as ZipDose for manufacturing 3D printed drug.

