The report “Cyber Security Deal Tracker 2014 – 2015”, The key vendors in the cyber security market include IBM, Symantec, McAfee, Dell, Hewlett-Packard, BMC Software, and CA Technologies.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://tinyurl.com/ya5mll7l

MarketsandMarkets cyber security deal tracker covers more than 200 deals, with various industries and technologies. We track the behaviour of the market by identifying the type of significant deals signed in 2014 and 2015.

This report is instrumental in helping the stakeholders, such as cyber security software vendors, network operators, infrastructure providers, IT developers, channel partners, managed cyber security service providers, third-party system integrators, value-added resellers, government, regulatory and compliance agencies, investors, and venture capitalists, to plan their cyber security strategies and investments.

Deals done by cyber security vendors are analysed by industry, technology, region, deal type, and vendor. The deals are tracked by the deal tracker for various industries in technological markets globally. Hence, the deal tracker provides an updated view on the deals to its clients.

Cyber security is instrumental in providing authentication to the information exchange between multiple communication systems. They provide endpoint protection to systems, storage, and virtual machineries to provide multi-layered defence. Endpoint security solutions provide high-end protection to multiple applications not only against single-layer attacks but also against various other online threats. The cyber threat landscape is very complex and involves a significant number of cyber security deals, which provide a comprehensive knowledge base on the threat management landscape. The deals in the cyber security market also help in identifying and procuring contract information of cyber security vendors and their distinct competencies in cyber security. The deals are further classified into the following categories:

• Network security is a set of technological tools which consist of policies, security concepts, guidelines, risk management approaches, and professional services.

• Endpoint security is a policy-based client/server security approach to protect enterprise network at the very first level of breach, when accessed. A centrally managed server hosts the security program and the client program is installed on each endpoint device.

• Cloud security software provides security to cloud-based services or cloud computing architectures. The various services provided by the cloud security vendors include cloud data loss prevention, cloud database security, and virtualization security.

Browse 33 pages and in-depth TOC on “Cyber Security Deal Tracker 2014 – 2015”

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441